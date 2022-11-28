Reproductive Justice Doesn’t Include Abortion

Abortion access, a key component of the pro-choice definition of women’s healthcare, is the opposite of reproductive justice and rights. The most fundamental human right that exists —the one on which all others stand on— is the right to life. Thus, if this sacred principle is compromised, all the others cease to exist. One cannot advocate for voiceless members of a society when you are actively working to remove the voice and very existence of its most innocent members: children in the womb. Once qualifiers determine human life, it blurs the lines between what is and isn’t permissible. It is a very slippery slope upon which all major human rights atrocities throughout history have gone down.

As pro-life supporters, we believe with every fiber of our being that each life is valuable, no matter the context. No one with an easier existence has more value than someone who doesn’t. Therefore, none of these are valid reasons to say someone doesn’t deserve the right to be born. Furthermore, subjecting women that are already struggling in those areas to the additional pain that abortion can cause is far from a loving thing to do. Nine months of pregnancy versus a possible lifetime of regret and inner turmoil is hardly a comparison.