What are we to do with a new culture that dismisses the wealth of knowledge, wisdom, and know-how of former generations? How do we create an environment of showing honor and recognizing real value?

A key may be revealed in what happened to a man from California who sat watching the Navajo blanket episode. As he watched the unfolding of the appraisal, he remembered a similar rug tucked away in his closet. He, too, had a Navajo rug which he sold for $2 million!

The reason the California man found value in the old rug was because of the appraiser. When the man of wisdom and understanding identified the treasure, the revelation caused others also to see the value.

As each of us recognizes the creator and how He made every human a masterpiece, perhaps others will also open their eyes and see why we need “old people.” We need their wisdom, insight and understanding. There are mistakes to avoid, history to learn, joy to share and memories to be made. And we can only benefit from joining hands with those who have already braved the journey before us.