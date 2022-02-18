19 Million Lives Lost: The Heartbreak of Black History

The Bible begins with the bold and unflinching phrase, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1).

The Bible further reveals that this Great God, is the Creator of all things living, including human beings. Genesis 1:1 – 2:6 teaches that after God created the world, plants, animals, etc., He then created humanity. “Then the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living creature.” (Genesis 2:7)

As clearly established in scripture, God is the Creator of Life. Life comes from Him, and as a result, life is sacred, and it must be protected.