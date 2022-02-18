19 Million Lives Lost: The Heartbreak of Black History

What is Black History Month?
According to History.com, Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Also known as African American History Month, the event grew out of “Negro History Week,” the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.
What Black History Month Means to Me
I have always enjoyed Black History Month celebrations. To reflect on the myriad of ways blacks contribute to the development and progress of our nation is uplifting. Not only are the public and highly visible ways noteworthy, but also the everyday ways. Black Americans walk and work within every fiber of our nation’s being.
However, there is still much work to do concerning an equitable and ongoing consideration and celebration of our participation. Therefore, I live life helping to make the world a better place for people who look like me, born and pre-born
Life Matters
The Douglass Leadership Institute (DLI), one of the organizations I serve, is devoted to strengthening the traditional black family. DLI believes that the traditional family—headed by married biological parents and supported by extended kin—is the ideal environment to raise children. We do not believe government can take the place of the family. Likewise, the so-called reproductive justice movement is a fraud. There’s no justice in a multi-billion-dollar abortion industry that strategically locates 79% of its surgical abortion facilities in communities of color. Black American population rates continue to decline, partially due to the unfettered access and neighborhood proximity of the abortion giant, Planned Parenthood.
Did You Know?
- Abortion remains the #1 cause of death of black lives, higher than all other causes of death combined.
- The CDC reports 38% of national abortions are of African American descent. That means an estimated 131,355 black babies aborted, or a shocking 360 per day.
- More than 19,000,000 black babies have been aborted since 1973.
- According to the U.S. Census, there were 18, 871,831 blacks living in America in 1960. This means that since 1973 more black babies have been claimed by abortion than the entire U.S. black population in 1960.
Don’t Lose Black History Month
I appreciate Black History Month celebrations. However, the former fervor and place of prominence it once had seems to be fading. Unless we acknowledge and participate in Sanctity of Human Life activities, not only will Black History Month continue to fade, but so will the presence of an important group of Americans.
Sanctity of Human Life Day
President Ronald Reagan originally issued the national Sanctity of Human Life Day by presidential proclamation on January 13, 1984. This proclamation was designated as a national observance on Sunday, January 22, 1984. This historic initiative occurred on the 11th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, in which the Supreme Court issued a ruling that guaranteed women access to abortion.
Is Human Life Day Necessary?
Many groups across the nation boldly defend and seek justice regarding a variety of life issues. Everything from police brutality, to saving the eagles, whales, turtles, trees, etc. some group, someone, somewhere is speaking out.
However, nearly 2,500 innocent human lives are taken by surgical abortion every day in America. This is a tragedy! Legal, yes, but simple, safe, or Biblical, absolutely not! Sadly, if you read this article at night, we have already lost today’s 2,500 lives. Furthermore, if it is a chemical abortion administered by pill, which typically happens in homes, that tally is rising as I write.
God Grants Life
The Bible begins with the bold and unflinching phrase, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1).
The Bible further reveals that this Great God, is the Creator of all things living, including human beings. Genesis 1:1 – 2:6 teaches that after God created the world, plants, animals, etc., He then created humanity. “Then the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living creature.” (Genesis 2:7)
As clearly established in scripture, God is the Creator of Life. Life comes from Him, and as a result, life is sacred, and it must be protected.
Black History is Families and Futures
As one who has served for decades in the preservation of life, I must address an elephant in the room. There is a measure of myopia within the traditional pro-life movement. For some, the focus has primarily been on the baby in the womb. Although our focus must remain on the babies, we cannot effectively protect them without simultaneously strengthening their families also. If we truly desire to increase the number of foot soldiers in the battle for life, here is something to consider. It’s a hard truth. Are you ready for it?
Our silence and absence regarding matters of life outside the womb speaks volumes.
4 Practical Action Steps
Thankfully, joining in what I like to call the “whole-life” or “pro-abundant life” movement is often much easier than we think.
- Prayerfully – Each of us can pray for pregnant mothers, fathers, families, and futures. Pray that pastors will press past fear and will preach about life. DLI’s Jeremiah 1:5 Project can help to equip pastors in this regard. Pray for the healing of people that have had abortions. Pray for an end to abortion!
- Privately – Each of us has influence in personal conversations and on social media. Here’s a tip, stop trying to win arguments and simply sow seeds…It works much better!
- Politically – Vote Bible-based values concerning life. In other words, do not cast your vote for elected officials that have anti-life perspectives and policies.
- Peacefully – Let me end with this one. Always be winsome. Our words and ways should be filled with a wonderful balance of truth and grace. It is possible to be passionate and persistent, without being pushy and prickly!
A Better Way for Black History
I believe every month of every year should be spent defending life, born and pre-born. We can celebrate Black History Month and the Sanctity of Human Life together, when we work to save the lives of every hue, born and pre-born.