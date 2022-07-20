Adoption vs. Abortion: What are My Options?

If you’re facing an unplanned pregnancy and are feeling unsure about your ability to provide for a child-you are not alone. It is estimated that 45% of pregnancies are unplanned. Women face the dilemma of adoption vs. abortion every day.

Both courses of action involve vital decisions. It’s important to research and seek education before making a permanent choice. The various opinions, facts, and terminology can be extremely daunting. So let’s break it down.