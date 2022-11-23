Tim Keller on the Image of God

What happens in a society that got its idea of human rights from a belief in the image of God, that all people are created in the image of God? What happens to that society when as a society as a whole, it loses the idea of God?

You see when a secular society, in which most of the cultural elite say, “Well, we don’t believe in God anymore, and therefore we don’t believe human beings were made in the image of God. We just evolved and are very complex organisms.”

Now, how do you ground human rights in the worth of the individual human being? What does that worth consist of? What makes a human being worthy of rights now that you don’t believe in the image of God anymore?