Induced Abortion: The Facts

Twenty-five years ago, my mom walked into an abortion clinic with her boyfriend to undergo an induced abortion procedure. She walked into the clinic with fear and uncertainty, not knowing if the procedure would bring pain physically or emotionally.

Then, by God’s unending grace, my mom walked out of that abortion clinic still pregnant. Later, she married that same boyfriend she walked into the abortion clinic with, and they are still married to this day. She had her baby, and that baby is me.