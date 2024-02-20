Induced Abortion: The Facts

Twenty-five years ago, my mom walked into an abortion clinic with her boyfriend to undergo an induced abortion procedure. She walked into the clinic with fear and uncertainty, not knowing if the procedure would bring pain physically or emotionally.
Then, by God’s unending grace, my mom walked out of that abortion clinic still pregnant. Later, she married that same boyfriend she walked into the abortion clinic with, and they are still married to this day. She had her baby, and that baby is me.
Major Decisions
Fear and uncertainty drove my mom to decide to have an induced abortion. Today, I feel called to use my voice and platform to instill boldness in abortion-minded women and to inspire their partners to shoulder the beautiful responsibility of parenting.
First, I am someone who was a near victim of induced abortion, but I am alive to tell my story. Second, My amazing parents, who were once young and fearful of their future, made the bold decision to choose life. Though they were young, they were (and still are) incredible parents. I love them dearly and will forever be grateful for their bold decision to become parents.
Medical Realities
Now fighting to inspire women and men to choose life, I have found that there is undoubtedly a tremendous amount of uncertainty surrounding what abortion is. Still, the medical realities of abortion still need to be understood with clarity. Undoubtedly, the number of voices inserting their opinions online can often confuse people about what abortion actually is.
If there is a muddled understanding of the medical realities surrounding abortion, how can someone have an informed opinion about it?
Additionally, to have any conversation about abortion, a firm understanding of the medical realities should be understood. This conversation must start with this question: what is an induced abortion?
An induced abortion, or an elective abortion, is a medical procedure that intentionally terminates a pregnancy. An induced abortion is not to be confused with what some medical professionals call a spontaneous abortion, which is synonymous with a miscarriage. Undeniably, induced abortions are the intentional termination of pregnancy, and this type of abortion is completed using several different methods: medication abortion, aspiration abortion, dilation and evacuation, and dilation and curettage.
Medication Abortion
Medication abortion, often referred to as the “abortion pill,” involves a two-step process. The first step typically takes place in a healthcare facility and involves the administration of a medication called mifepristone. Mifepristone blocks the hormone progesterone, essential for the pregnancy’s sustenance. This leads to the detachment of the embryo from the uterine lining.
The second step occurs at home, where the individual takes another medication called misoprostol. Misoprostol causes the uterus to contract, leading to the expulsion of the embryo. This method is usually performed within the first ten weeks of pregnancy.
In-Clinic Abortion
In-clinic abortions include several surgical methods, with the choice of procedure influenced primarily by gestational age. Common in-clinic abortion procedures include:
- Aspiration Abortion:
Also known as suction or vacuum abortion, this method involves the use of a suction device to remove the pregnancy from the uterus. Consequently, it can be performed within the first 6 to 16 weeks of gestation.
- Dilation and Evacuation (D&E):
D&E is a surgical procedure that requires dilating the cervix and using suction and medical instruments to remove the pregnancy. It is typically performed in the second trimester, between 13 to 24 weeks.
- Dilation and Curettage (D&C):
D&C is an older surgical method where the cervix is dilated, and the uterine lining is scraped to remove the pregnancy. It is less common today but may be used for early pregnancy terminations or to manage pregnancy-related complications.
Additional Resources:
- Video Series: What is Abortion? (Warning: Contains graphic description of abortion procedures.)
The Biblical Approach to Abortion
Clearly, the devastating nature of abortion on innocent children in the womb should never be overlooked when thinking about this issue. Still, Christians must never lose sight of what drives women to make these decisions.
My mom intended to have an induced abortion. Specifically, her boyfriend encouraged her to have the procedure. They agreed with this decision. The natural question to ask is: what drove them to choose abortion?
For my parents specifically, financial instability and fear of rejection from family and friends drove them to the decision. These are two of the most common reasons women choose abortion.
Next Steps
That begs the question, how can the body of Christ step up to alleviate these fears for abortion-minded women by and large? Ask my mom, Amy Ford. She asks how can the Church be the first place a woman runs to when she finds out she is pregnant instead of the last? As I have noted, the body of Christ must create a culture of belonging, support, and celebration over expectant mothers. Therefore, the topic of abortion should not be avoided in the pulpit. These conversations belong in the Church.
How can you work to inspire your local church to be a trusted place of support for abortion-minded women? Will you be the one who sparks change in your community?