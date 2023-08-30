Guide to Abortion Definitions & Language

In legal terms, abortion is the willing termination of a generally healthy and often viable pregnancy.

The definition has varied legally, however. Before 1973, abortion was widely defined as killing, with the American Medical Association, Catholic Church and congress all against the procedure. However, as political tension began to rise, the Supreme Court ruled that a woman’s right to choice was more important than a fetus’s right to life, defining abortion as a fundamental and constitutional right to bodily autonomy.

In 2022, the Supreme Court redefined the right to abortion again in Dobbs v. Jackson. The court stated that linking abortion to a right to autonomy or to “define one’s concept of existence” would also license fundamental rights to “illicit drug use, [or] prostitution.” Therefore, abortion is currently considered to be a nonessential procedure that ends a pregnancy.