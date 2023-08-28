Foster care system problems.

Foster care stays are meant to be temporary as parents finish case plans. Once completed, children are safely reunited with their families. Nationally, approximately 53% of children are reunified with parents or primary caretakers. Sometimes, parents do not successfully complete these case plans, and the children are deeply affected. During these situations, children remain in foster care with their foster families.

In some cases, the court decides to terminate the parent’s rights. When this occurs, the agency must find a family willing to provide permanency for the child through adoption. Sometimes, the foster family agrees to adopt the child. In other cases, the agency must search for a new place for the child to call home. Below is some information about the number of children in foster care.

Additional Resources: