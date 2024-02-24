FROM QUILTS TO CONVERSATIONS

The answer to these questions starts by capitalizing on opportunities. One such opportunity is supporting the Option Ultrasound program. The Option Ultrasound program helps equip pregnancy medical centers with ultrasound machines because research shows that when a mother considering abortion has an ultrasound and counseling, more than half will choose life.

When you donate any amount to rescue mothers and babies from abortion, you’ll receive a free, life-affirming Baby Quilt Kit. This kit has easy-to-use instructions and materials to make a small quilt to celebrate life. It includes everything needed for the quilt except batting. It even has extra blocks and border to create other projects. This is an excellent opportunity to make and share pro-life values.

In addition to the quilt, a gift to support the Option Ultrasound program will provide the training and equipment to introduce mothers to their babies in the womb. Revealing life softens hearts and saves lives. It will also help provide abortion pill reversal training and support the My Choice Network online search that connects moms with pregnancy medical centers.