Respect Life: Easy Church Action Steps

I was driving one cold morning and saw a lady whose car had broken down on the side of the road. It was early, and she was alone. I drove past. I felt terrible for her, but what was I to do? The Holy Spirit gave me that nudge. I should stop and help.

I had all the excuses: I didn’t know how to fix a car, I’d be late for work, someone else could do a better job than me, and she’d probably be fine. But it continued to be on my heart, so finally, I bargained with the Lord, “Okay. I’ll turn around and see if she is still there, and alone, and still needs help. Then I’ll stop.”

I turned around and drove by one more time. Yep, I needed to stop. So I pulled up and walked over and said, “Hey, I don’t know much about cars, but can I help?”