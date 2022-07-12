Abortion Rights in a Post-Roe World

Even so, people still have concern about “back-alley” abortions. This concept was first introduced by Dr. Bernard Nathanson of the National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion. He claimed 5,000-10,000 deaths from abortion happened every year. However, he later confessed that he fabricated those numbers. In fact, later in life, he completely changed his perspective on abortion rights and became a pro-life advocate.

Similarly, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does not support the widespread occurrence of “back-alley abortions.” The CDC records that in 1973, there were 25 deaths from legal abortion and 19 deaths from illegal abortion. The numbers have gone down since then. In 2018, there were two deaths from legal abortions and zero deaths from illegal abortion. But even if we go back to 1968, before advances in medicine and when abortion was primarily illegal, there were only 130 deaths attributed to abortion. In 1972, there were 90 deaths. While any life lost is a tragedy, data does not support the idea that “back-alley” abortions will dramatically increase with the end of Roe v. Wade.