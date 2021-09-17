Pregnancy Resource Center Volunteer Opportunities for Men

Desmond Doss, the unarmed World War II Army medic featured in the movie Hacksaw Ridge, saved one wounded soldier after another in the Battle of Okinawa. His passion for life drove him to relentlessly risk his own life while praying, “Please Lord, let me get one more.”

As a pro-life man, you probably recognize the spiritual battle within the hearts and minds of women and their partners who are facing agonizing choices, including abortion. Have you — perhaps like Desmond Doss — wondered what you can do on the front lines to help the pro-life cause and save the lives of the preborn?

Certainly, donating to your local pregnancy help center or Focus on the Family’s Option Ultrasound Program are excellent options, but is there more? Here are two other strategic ways you can make a significant front-line impact.