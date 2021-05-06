Marriages and families are in trouble after the challenges of last year.
The Reluctant Dad: Preparing for Fatherhood Again

  • By Thomas Jeffries
Couple reading a positive pregnancy test
How one family went from being terrified of having children to embracing their continually growing family.

“We can do this. We’ll figure it out.” At least that’s how Greg tried to reassure himself when he learned his wife, Fonda, was expecting their third child and that he was again a father to be. But facing reality and preparing for fatherhood with 3 children, Greg was worried. How would they handle raising three kids in a two-bedroom apartment?

Once little Henry arrived, Greg couldn’t deny that his son was a gift from God. Sure, finances were tight, but life was good for the next several months, maybe a year . . . until it wasn’t. That’s when Fonda realized she was pregnant again. This time Greg panicked.

Terrified to Have Kids

Greg and Fonda married at age 20 in Greg’s mother’s backyard. Their reception was a potluck. They were extremely broke, Greg says, and extremely proud of how inexpensive the wedding was.

The couple worked multiple jobs, ate lots of ramen, and every morning Fonda prayed that the car would not only start but also keep running. The thought of having children and preparing for fatherhood was terrifying.

“We were so broke that pregnancy was a real fear,” Greg says. “Our parents would remind us what a bad idea having kids would be.”

The couple waited six years to have their first, followed closely by their second. Greg got a better job, but it didn’t make their apartment any larger.

Disheartened as a Father

If Fonda’s third pregnancy was a surprise, the fourth was a bombshell.

“Kid Number 4 was Greg’s breaking point,” Fonda says. “It’s not that he didn’t want her. It was the influence of our culture — one boy, one girl, no more kids — and the negativity from both our parents, combined with the sky-high cost of living.”

Greg’s idea of the right way to provide for his family wasn’t panning out, and as he was preparing for fatherhood a fourth time, he felt like a failure. He knows it sounds bizarre — his family had food, shelter, and the basic necessities of life, but it still wasn’t enough. Expecting a fourth child, he felt like they had entirely blown it.

Greg needed someone who could relate — or at least listen — to his anguish. Someone other than Fonda. He recalled that Focus on the Family offered a complimentary counseling consultation, so he slipped off on his own to place the call.

“I cried on the phone to a man I will never meet,” Greg says. “I expressed my shame at not being able to provide what I considered to be a minimum standard for my children.”

The counselor’s name was Geremy, and he was taken aback by Greg’s remorse as a father to be. Greg, Geremy insisted, was a success by almost any standard. Maybe he didn’t enroll his kids in every sport or buy them all the latest gear, but he showered them with affection and availability. Isn’t that what every child remembers long after batteries are dead and gadgets discarded?

“Geremy said, ‘The first thing you need to realize is that kids are always a blessing. Always. They’re gifts from God.’ And the second thing he said was, ‘Kids value relationships, not stuff.’”

Encouraged by God’s Promises

Greg already knew, already believed, everything Geremy said, but hearing it out loud made all the difference. His kids were loved and cared for. The couple’s choice to welcome each new blessing would not doom them to a life of poverty.

Geremy encouraged Greg to post verses around their home highlighting God’s promises about offspring and to list the things they treasured about each child. He assured Greg that the problem wasn’t with him as a father to be, but with a culture that says 1.9 children is ideal, and anything more than three is, “What were you thinking?!”

Greg told Fonda what Geremy said, and lifted two burdens that day. The counselor also planted the idea of relocating to someplace with more affordable housing. The couple left California when their fourth was a toddler; by the time Number 5 arrived, they’d purchased their first house.

Greg and Fonda stopped listening to what the culture says about the size of their family. They now have seven blessings—four boys and three girls—and remain open to more. Greg describes life in their home as organized chaos and constant mayhem, yet it’s also a lot of fun, and no one is ever lonely. Preparing for fatherhood stopped being stressful and became a joy.

“We tell our kids that they are our special treasure from God,” Greg says. “Our home is filled with joy.”

“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them!”

Psalm 127:3-5

Preparing for Fatherhood — We’re Here to Help

If you’re struggling as a parent or have questions about preparing for fatherhood, Focus on the Family offers a one-time, complimentary consultation from one of our licensed or pastoral counseling specialists. Call 855-771-HELP (4357) weekdays between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Mountain Time.

© 2021 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. This article first appeared in the June/July 2021 issue of Focus on the Family magazine as “The Reluctant Dad.”

 
 

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. Not to mention, there are new in-laws to add into the mix many times.
Join Ron Deal, author and family therapist as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.
There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Reconnected: The Digital Experience is an online study group that offers a 7-part video series designed to help couples discover the characteristics of roommate-like marriages and learn reconnection strategies such as pillow talk, uniting spiritually and dream sharing to break out of boredom and establish deep, heart-felt communication. The Reconnected Digital Experience includes: Seven teaching videos, online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help you and your spouse reconnect.
8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
