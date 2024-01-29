Fatherhood: How to be the Dad Your Family Needs

We know from Scripture that “the Lord disciplines the one he loves” (Hebrews 12:6). As fathers, we should do the same. Some dads, especially if they’re the primary breadwinner, want to be Mr. Fun-and-Games when they’re at home, leaving it up to Mom to be the enforcer, the bad cop. This is a mistake. Your family needs to see Dad apply the rules at home consistently.

Don’t let the noble desire to create quality, fun time with your kids turn into an excuse not to discipline them when it’s appropriate to do so. They need you, as well as their mom, to help them understand that there are consequences for certain actions and behaviors at every age and stage. Take heart in the knowledge that “for the moment all discipline seems painful rather than pleasant, but later it yields the peaceful fruit of righteousness to those who have been trained by it” (Hebrews 12:11).

On the other hand, if life was just about keeping the rules, God would squash every one of us into dust. But He’s not just a God of justice—He’s a God of grace and mercy and forgiveness. As dads, our families need to see us model this same spirit with our kids when they fall short of the mark, and even after they’ve been openly defiant.

This delicate balance between discipline and grace will look different depending on the ages and personalities of your children. Some kids need a bit more structure and “black-and-white” thinking in order to stay on track. Others will thrive more when mercy is extended rather than justice. The more quality time you spend with your kids, the better understanding you’ll have of when to exercise discipline and when to extend grace. It’s never an either/or proposition.