It’s a known fact that fathers impact child development. However, it’s sad but true: we live in a society that places relatively little value on the role of fathers in the lives of their children.

A number of factors have helped to create this unfortunate situation, including the so-called sexual revolution, legalized abortion, easy divorce, and the “women’s liberation” movement with its devaluation of marriage and the husband’s place in the home. Is it any wonder the number of delinquent dads is on the rise? Too many men don’t know who they are or what they’re supposed to be doing.

We’re paying a heavy price for this cultural confusion. Study after study shows that, when dads are involved with their children, they hold the key to solving a whole host of concerns: everything from drug abuse to teen pregnancy to adolescent suicide. That’s because fathers – present and involved fathers – have a unique capacity to impact the development of their children’s personalities, skills, character, and overall outlook on life.