I Used to be Anti-Abortion … Now I’m Pro-Life

I used to be “anti-abortion,” but now I’m pro-life.

Before becoming authentically pro-life, I couldn’t understand how anyone could even contemplate ending the life of a child inside her womb. I became pro-life mere months into my marriage when I found myself staring at two unplanned pink lines. That’s when I realized it wasn’t about getting rid of a child as much as it is about ridding your life of what seems like a terrifying change.

It was the first time I realized that the same God who’s in the business of knitting together babies in their mother’s wombs also intimately knows the hearts of those mothers who let fear overshadow the celebration of life. I realized that I couldn’t call myself pro-life if I wasn’t willing to be pro the lives of hurting mothers just as much as I championed the lives of the unborn.

Pro-life took on a whole new meaning that moment when I brought my surprise child into a world that had already diagnosed and labeled him due to a congenital heart defect. In that moment, I looked into his eyes and saw nothing but the purest gift from above was the day I unconsciously decided to never again let the words “perfectly healthy” come out of my mouth. Something beautiful happened to me when I realized that my biggest fear was actually my greatest blessing.