Pro-Life Hypocrisy: Slay Your Inner Hypocrite

“Pro-Life Hypocrisy” might have been a term created to slander the pro-life movement, but it doesn’t mean pro-lifers, even pro-life Christians, are safe from practicing hypocrisy.

Sometimes, like all humans, we act selfishly for personal gain. Other times, we make poor judgments based on limited knowledge. We can let petty distractions (anger, fear, pride, offense, arrogance) dictate our words and actions. For this reason, being able to check ourselves and our motives against the ultimate goal of the pro-life movement is a vital practice for any pro-life advocate.

The beginning and end of every passionate pro-life effort should be surrounded with love and deep respect for every human life, preborn or otherwise.