Pro-Life Hypocrisy: Slay Your Inner Hypocrite

― The Hobbit, or There and Back Again
“Pro-Life Hypocrisy” might have been a term created to slander the pro-life movement, but it doesn’t mean pro-lifers, even pro-life Christians, are safe from practicing hypocrisy.
Sometimes, like all humans, we act selfishly for personal gain. Other times, we make poor judgments based on limited knowledge. We can let petty distractions (anger, fear, pride, offense, arrogance) dictate our words and actions. For this reason, being able to check ourselves and our motives against the ultimate goal of the pro-life movement is a vital practice for any pro-life advocate.
The beginning and end of every passionate pro-life effort should be surrounded with love and deep respect for every human life, preborn or otherwise.
“America’s Great Pandemic Abortion” | Photo taken at the March for Life 2021
Taking an honest look at ourselves can be a harrowing quest. So, as we dive into pro-life hypocrisy, let’s do so with the bravery of one of our favorite literary heroes — hobbits, as found in several of J.R.R. Tolkien’s most popular works like The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.
People, in general, are like hobbits. We enjoy the comfort of home, the solace of familiar things. We’re relatively simple creatures, some of us more harry-footed than others, but most of us are also braver than we think. We may shy away from a dragon-slaying adventure, like hobbits, but as Bilbo and Frodo bravely left the shire, we too can make the choice to venture beyond our comfort zones.
Greedy Smaug, the dragon, has taken residence in our hearts. Ousting Smaug, self-proclaimed “King Under the Mountain,” will be the adventure of a lifetime with rewards greater than silver and gold. But we can’t defeat a dragon if we’re too afraid to look at him.
― The Hobbit, or There and Back Again
A quick Google search reveals that pro-abortion activists have extensive lists of ways they believe pro-life advocates are hypocritical. Oddly, items in this list are either blatantly false claims about most pro-lifers or have a lot to do with political bias. Often, they point to the far extremes of questionable pro-life efforts while assuming that all pro-lifers are Republicans.
The value of a human is not dependent on a political party or presidential candidate. For this reason, when discussing pro-life hypocrisy, we’ll distance ourselves from any discussion of “left” or “right” beliefs.
If you are human, you are worthy of basic human rights; agreeing with that statement is not reserved for Republicans. There are many Democrats and Independents who hold “pro-life for the whole-life” values.
Abortion is not a Republican vs Democrat issue. In the same sense, abortion is not a Science vs Bible issue. Many non-Christians are pro-life (Secular pro-life). Agreeing with scientific evidence on when life begins isn’t reserved for the religious. Similarly, one does not have to be born on American soil to believe in the “unalienable rights” outlined by the United States’s foundational documents.
A member of the DFLA (Democrats for Life of America), attends the 2021 March for Life in Washington, D.C.
Abortion is not a head issue but a heart issue, a complex debate of compassion for both mother and baby. For this reason, political squabbles have done little to combat the common root causes of abortion: poverty, hopelessness and misinformation. And this leads us to our first real pro-life hypocrisy.
― The Hobbit, or There and Back Again
Jennifer Christie is one of the less than 3% of women who faced an abortion decision after rape or adverse diagnosis. Since choosing life for her child, she spends much of her time advocating for women and children like her and her son. In general, it’s a pro-lifer’s earnest prayer that people like her and her family would be able to find solace among the pro-life community. Sadly, and on several occasions, she has experienced otherwise.
“I’ve been on big conservative networks, sharing my story,” she said, behind the scenes at See Life 2021, “Sometimes, it’s like they care more about the rape than they do for me.”
Jennifer’s story isn’t the only occurrence of the pro-life movement using a recovering person to make political points. It is well argued that, at various stages of her life, Norma McCorvey (a.k.a Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade) was extorted by both pro-choice and pro-life institutions.
For some people, stepping out of recovery and into the church or pro-life community can feel like what Bilbo Baggins describes in The Hobbit as “escaping goblins only to be captured by wolves.”
Being passionate about being pro-life is great! Undoubtedly, having a story in your pocket that proves your arguing point is tempting to use. However, attached to that story is a human being. They also have inherent value and deserve to be treated just as humanely as preborn babies.
See Life 2021, Episode 1 | A roundtable of everyday heroes covers the basic facts of life and being pro-life.
We can catch moments where we fall short of valuing all life by asking ourselves these questions:
If we answer “yes,” to any of these questions, then there’s a chance we might be on the verge of committing pro-life hypocrisy.
― The Hobbit, or There and Back Again
It was Mother Teresa, a renowned pro-life advocate, who said, “Abortion is profoundly anti-women. Three-quarters of its victims are women: half the babies and all the mothers.”
Mother Teresa was right. All the same, being pro-birth is also anti-women, and can be severely detrimental to birth moms, women facing an abortion decision and their preborn children.
Leah Outten, who chose to place her child in an open adoption at age sixteen, recalls the fears and pains associated with her choice. “The birth mothers I know died to themselves the day they signed their rights away. … They surrendered their desires to do what they felt was best for their child. Adoption rips a hole in our hearts that we live with every day.”
The courageous birth mother is just as valuable, worthy and important as her preborn child. If we don’t advocate for her just as passionately as we advocate for her preborn child, then we’re either pro-adoption or pro-birth. Neither, on its own, serves the woman with the unexpected pregnancy.
Being pro-birth can manifest in other ways as well. Most of us would firmly oppose the selective abortion of babies with Down syndrome. But do we celebrate those with Down syndrome beyond the womb and the adorable baby stages? Do we treat them as equals, advocating for them in school and the workplace?
See Life 2021, Episode 2 | A roundtable of pro-life experts discuss the power of being authentically, pro-life.
Few people in the pro-life moment would say, “I’m anti-woman.” Nevertheless, there are plenty of pro-lifers who don’t realize their words and actions are exceedingly anti-woman. This form of pro-life hypocrisy usually comes in the form of pregnancy shaming.
Things like sex, femininity and pregnancy should be celebrated! Sex is best inside the covenant of marriage. Even so, the process and product that follows — both new life and motherhood — is something miraculous and worth treating with respect and reverence. It is also important to remember that, often, we don’t know the full conditions of an unexpected pregnancy.
The See Life 2021 roundtable discusses the importance of serving women facing an abortion decision.
The simplest way to identify this pro-life hypocrisy is to ask ourselves these three questions:
When our words and actions toward those in need are loving, we create an environment for the weary to find hope and rest (Matthew 11:28-29).
― The Hobbit, or There and Back Again
What if a stranger had the power to define your worth simply by their choice of words? This ability might seem like dark sorcery, conjured up by the imagination of J.R.R. Tolkien, but this is a superpower we all carry (Proverbs 18:21). Given time, the use of improper language can reinforce the ideas that some lives are less human or of less value than others. Usually, these phrases displace the humanity of a person and replace it with condition-first or condemning language.
See Life 2021 guests with unique conditions and circumstances discuss human value.
To beat this pro-life hypocrisy, choose to speak words that celebrate the life of the person, rather than focusing on their circumstance or condition:
The Office of Disability Rights has a helpful list of affirmative language. However, this list may not be correct for some communities (such as the Deaf and Autistic communities who prefer otherwise). If possible, it’s best to get to know each person or community and then be considerate of their individual preferences.
― The Hobbit, or There and Back Again
A few years ago, a popular YouTuber committed the unthinkable. He and his group of friends visited Aokigahara, Japan’s famous “suicide forest.” This dense forest received its name for its dark history. To date, the forest has been the location of hundreds of suicides. Because of the frequent tendency for bodies to be discovered throughout the forest, signs line all the walkways warning visitors not to stray from the main path.
The YouTuber and his friends trekked far from the designated path. Not only did the YouTuber encounter a man who had been hanged, but he also filmed the scene and uploaded it to his channel. The video went viral, racking up millions of views, likes, dislikes and comments. Naturally, many viewers were disgusted and outraged. Eventually, YouTube pulled the video from their platform, apologizing to their viewers.
Why was everyone so upset? After all, the video contained the YouTuber talking about the tragedy of suicide. He also said he felt terrible for the victim and his family. Wasn’t that enough?
We treat the bodies of the deceased with reverence for several reasons. Firstly, we recognize their body as having been a vessel for something sacred — their life.
Secondly, we realize that their life, like all lives, carried weight and impact. Out of consideration for those who care about the deceased, we treat the body with dignity, even long after their death.
Laura Huene joins the See Life 2021 roundtable to share her story of standing String of Pearls to help honor the lives of preborn babies with fatal diagnosis.
Plenty of pro-lifers are disgusted at undercover videos of Planned Parenthood reps brokering aborted baby parts. However, less prominent is the outrage towards fellow pro-lifers who use graphic images of aborted babies as a platform to push anti-abortion messages.
If we believe the preborn are valuable human beings, why do we parade their remains publicly?
“But the world needs to know the truth about abortion!” one might say. True. The world should know the tragedy of abortion just as much as they do the tragedy of suicide. However, treating the deceased inhumanely is a dangerous way to go about it.
Brutally honest photos, in the right context, can be beneficial to defending life and seeking justice. For example, in 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American, was murdered for interacting with a white woman. It is said that the gruesome photos of his open-casket funeral helped inspire Rosa Parks to take her stand on the Montgomery city bus.
No doubt, had pictures of fetal remains been present at the time of Roe v Wade, the case might have been ruled differently. However, there is a fine and precarious line between using the two-edged sword of truth as a scalpel or a cleaver.
According to Guttmacher Institute, nearly one in four women will have had an abortion by the time she is forty-five years old. At large pro-life events, such as the March for Life in Washington D.C., attendance can reach around half a million people, most of them women.
While covering the event, our pro-life team counted several 6ft images of decapitated and dismembered preborn children. Smaller signs of the same photos were even more plentiful.
The beginning of being authentically pro-life is practicing genuine whole-life values. This means women, both those who chose life and those who don’t, must matter just as much as their children.
When faced with the decision of whether or not to share sensitive material, we can be more confident that we are avoiding pro-life hypocrisy if we can answer “yes” to these three questions:
Ultimately, since we’re pro-life for the whole life, we should never forget that many pro-choicers are pro-choice because an abortion decision has impacted them or someone they know. It was a former director of Planned Parenthood, turned passionate pro-life advocate, who said it best:
― The Hobbit, or There and Back Again
We’ve finally reached the lair of Smaug the dragon. Now, it’s time to discuss the worst pro-life hypocrisy of all.
Imagine if Jesus walked up to the woman at the well and said, “Honey, you’re forgiven, but you better skedaddle before the disciples get here. Wouldn’t want your behavior ‘rubbing off’ on them.”
It’s unthinkable, isn’t it? Our compassionate savior, dismissing someone for their past behavior. Our thoughts on interacting with others should be the same. Revoking hope, forgiveness and love from someone because of their past choices should be unthinkable!
But I’ve never done that. We may think, at first. Hopefully we’re right, but then again, we’re human. A reliable sign, foretelling the coming of this pro-life hypocrisy is this sneakily prideful thought:
“If I respond lovingly, it’ll reinforce sinful behavior.”
The See Life 2021 roundtable discusses how families can get involved in helping save lives.
Graciously and lovingly meeting the needs of others doesn’t reinforce “sinful” behavior. On the contrary, it introduces Jesus to those who may not know him, but need him most.
This hypocrisy is best avoided by our being able to answer “yes” to these brave questions:
There’s a reason why pro-lifers who work in the trenches refer to the pro-life movement as being #prolove. When we hear of an unexpected pregnancy, we should let our words and actions reflect the mission of Jesus as summarized in Mark 10:45.
