Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Why Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day?

By Kaylee Cameron
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Girl with Down Syndrome Celebrating World Down syndrome Day
World Down Syndrome Day is especially important – discrimination through prenatal screening has been occurring at startling rates worldwide.

In 2012, the United Nations chose to officially recognize March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day. Since then, advocates across the globe gather each year to celebrate the beauty of genetic diversity and raise awareness on behalf of those with Down syndrome. This year’s World Down Syndrome Day is especially important – discrimination through prenatal screening has been occurring at startling rates worldwide. Iceland, for example, has claimed to have nearly eradicated Down syndrome. Media sources fail to address that the country has done so at the cost of those born with genetic differences.

Prejudice in the Abortion Industry

In a country of 356,000, only one to two babies with Down syndrome are born in Iceland each year. Both late-term abortion exceptions and a government mandate to offer prenatal screenings for abnormalities play a part, resulting in nearly 100 percent of women who receive the diagnosis choosing to end their pregnancy.

The rest of the world isn’t far behind Iceland. When a child tests positive for Down syndrome, Denmark has an abortion rate of 98 percent and Britain has a rating of 90 percent. Unfortunately, the United States trails closely at 67 percent.

Prejudice within the abortion industry is becoming increasingly evident. Take the U.S. national abortion average of 18 percent for comparison; more than three times as many abortions occur in children with Down syndrome. It’s especially distressing when considering how far support for the community has come since it’s start.

Kevin Thompson on World Down Syndrome Day

The Truth about Down Syndrome

In 1866, English physician John Langdon Down first identified the common traits between particular patients with learning disabilities. However, it wasn’t until 1959 that it became known as a chromosomal condition. Down syndrome occurs in about one in 700 births, making it the most common cause of cognitive delay in children.

In fetal development, each cell’s nucleus inherits 23 pairs of gene groupings (otherwise known as chromosomes). Down syndrome is a disorder in which there is a partial or complete additional copy of one of those chromosomes, making three – or a trisomy – of the genetic code. The incorrect cell division affects the baby’s growth, which can cause physical and intellectual changes early in life. Facial characteristics common among those with Down syndrome include a flattened bridge of the nose, upward slanting eyes, a small mouth with a protruding tongue and a single crease of the palm. Those diagnosed may also experience long-lasting heart, lung and gastrointestinal defects.

According to the CDC, the average life expectancy for people with Down syndrome is near 50 years. However, the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities has recorded individuals reaching 70 years and going strong with Down syndrome and no dementia.

 Treatment progress has most notably stemmed from the Down Syndrome Consortium, a collaboration of researchers exchanging biomedical and biobehavioral advancements. Through early intervention comprised of speech, occupational and physical therapy, most people diagnosed can attend regular classes, retain jobs and even move on to higher education. With proper support, children with Down syndrome can go on to live joyful, fulfilling and productive lives.

Further Reading On Life with Down Syndrome

How Your Family Can Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

Just as fast as bills banning abortion based on a Down syndrome diagnosis emerge, the courts reject them; though 38 percent of Americans know someone with Down syndrome, anyone can become an advocate for the community. If you’d like to celebrate the day but don’t know where to start, here are a few ways you can raise awareness.

Get Involved

In 2015, multiple organizations launched an annual Random Acts of Kindness campaign in honor of World Down Syndrome Day. The goal is to choose one to three acts of kindness, give away one of these print-outs, then share using #WDSD21. Acts can include donating a book, giving blood, bringing canned goods to a local food bank and more. Get creative with it!

Be Active

Another way to show support is to walk, run, bike, hike or swim for 3.21 miles. The National Down Syndrome Society is hosting their annual MOVE rally virtually this year (you can learn more here), or you can participate independently and raise funds through Facebook or GoFundMe. Research organizations to support that strive to advance treatment, celebrate life and educate others about World Down Syndrome Day.

Become an Advocate

Your family can also take part in #LotsOfSocks, a campaign aimed at fostering conversation around Down syndrome. The goal is to represent the community’s uniqueness by wearing mismatched or vibrant socks – anything that sparks dialogue.

If you have kids in school, check out this free education pack from the official World Down Syndrome Day website. It allows parents to teach about the day’s importance and facilitate activities for the class.

Recognizing World Down Syndrome Day can encompass many different things. You don’t have to hold personal or social connections to bless the community by raising awareness and educating yourself and others. All you have to do is continue striving for Christ’s love and celebration of the uniqueness of each individual made in His image.

© 2021 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Shortcode below is Pro-Life General Content CTA Template. Currently hidden.

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 5 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin

Insert CTA Content in New Section Below

Ray Vander Lann

Bringing Biblical Truth to a Broken Culture

It’s tough to be a follower of Christ in today’s world. Immorality is celebrated. Scripture is disputed and ignored altogether. Absolute truth has nearly disappeared. How do you engage this broken culture with Biblical truth when that’s what we’re called to do? Get equipped to reach out to your community with reason, truth, and love. Sign up for this FREE 5-part video series with Ray Vander Laan and Jim Daly!
Sign Up For Your FREE Video Series