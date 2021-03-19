Why Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day?

In 1866, English physician John Langdon Down first identified the common traits between particular patients with learning disabilities. However, it wasn’t until 1959 that it became known as a chromosomal condition. Down syndrome occurs in about one in 700 births, making it the most common cause of cognitive delay in children.

In fetal development, each cell’s nucleus inherits 23 pairs of gene groupings (otherwise known as chromosomes). Down syndrome is a disorder in which there is a partial or complete additional copy of one of those chromosomes, making three – or a trisomy – of the genetic code. The incorrect cell division affects the baby’s growth, which can cause physical and intellectual changes early in life. Facial characteristics common among those with Down syndrome include a flattened bridge of the nose, upward slanting eyes, a small mouth with a protruding tongue and a single crease of the palm. Those diagnosed may also experience long-lasting heart, lung and gastrointestinal defects.

According to the CDC, the average life expectancy for people with Down syndrome is near 50 years. However, the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities has recorded individuals reaching 70 years and going strong with Down syndrome and no dementia.

Treatment progress has most notably stemmed from the Down Syndrome Consortium, a collaboration of researchers exchanging biomedical and biobehavioral advancements. Through early intervention comprised of speech, occupational and physical therapy, most people diagnosed can attend regular classes, retain jobs and even move on to higher education. With proper support, children with Down syndrome can go on to live joyful, fulfilling and productive lives.