What to do When a Teen Girl is Pregnant

Remember I said I had to tell my parents my news twice? I had my first baby at sixteen, chose adoption, then a year later went to college. That college freedom was exciting, but once I met a kind, cute guy, it was difficult to remain chaste within that freedom. After my freshman year of college, I found out I was pregnant again. This time I had a wonderful guy by my side. We had wanted to get married before, and this news pushed up our plans.

The struggle the second time around was with tension and anger from our parents. I felt broken and ashamed again because I “should have known better.” I dropped out of college for the year and lived in a maternity home because our parents didn’t want me in their home at that time. It was a painful season, but in a different way than my first. Still, God used it all once more to grow and change me. Healing did happen for our family, it took time, but by her birth, we had abundant support to be parents and to achieve our dreams. We married when our daughter was three months old and still going strong fifteen years and five kids later! We both were able to finish college, and God has been faithful to provide for all our needs.