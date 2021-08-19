Dealing With Unplanned Pregnancy

So, you’re pregnant and unsure how to go about dealing with this unplanned pregnancy.

This wasn’t the plan. This isn’t how it was supposed to be.

You may feel like your life is spinning out of control – leaving you unsure of what you should do now that you have discovered that you are pregnant.

More than likely this was not the plan you had for your story – not now anyway. Maybe you thought you would never find yourself in this position – contemplating abortion. But now that it’s you and your body, your future and your decision – you may be left searching.

So many questions …

You may be feeling very alone right now – unsure who you can trust and confide in, and you probably have many unanswered questions.

You may be wondering: