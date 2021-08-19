Dealing With Unplanned Pregnancy

So, you’re pregnant and unsure how to go about dealing with this unplanned pregnancy.
This wasn’t the plan. This isn’t how it was supposed to be.
You may feel like your life is spinning out of control – leaving you unsure of what you should do now that you have discovered that you are pregnant.
More than likely this was not the plan you had for your story – not now anyway. Maybe you thought you would never find yourself in this position – contemplating abortion. But now that it’s you and your body, your future and your decision – you may be left searching.
So many questions …
You may be feeling very alone right now – unsure who you can trust and confide in, and you probably have many unanswered questions.
You may be wondering:
- “Is God real and does He love me, or is He angry and disappointed?”
- “What do I do now? What about my plans for my future?”
- “How does God feel about the life growing inside me?”
- “Is adoption something I should consider?”
- “Who can I turn to for help?”
"What does God think about my pregnancy?"
No matter how you’re feeling, we can assure you that God loves you very much. And regardless of what is going on in this chapter of your life, He knows the larger story He has for you – which includes a bright and beautiful future. The truth is, God loves you and created you with a purpose – a purpose that is unique to you alone! As you are dealing with this unplanned pregnancy, know that He desires that you have a full and meaningful life.
These are the words God would say to you …
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
“I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” (John 10:10b)
The Lord knows the plans He has for you. He created you for a purpose.
He understands the emotions you are experiencing each moment and each day of this pregnancy. We encourage you to keep reading – allowing Him to guide you through this uncertain time.
Helpful Resources
Helpful sites for dealing with unplanned pregnancy:
- Locate a pregnancy medical clinic in your area with MyChoiceNetwork.org or OptionLine.org
- Find a support system at EmbraceGrace.com
- Get daily, uplifting encouragements from the I Am Pro-life Facebook and Instagram.
- Check out A Supermom’s Teen Pregnancy Resource Guide
Articles on alternatives to abortion:
Information on adoption options and parenting:
Related broadcasts:
Kourtney Rae and her father discuss dealing with unplanned pregnancy.
Lindsay Pepin Ophus tells her story of dealing with teen pregnancy.
If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional Christian counselors available to talk with you at no charge. Just call 800-A-FAMILY (232-6459).