The Adoption Family: Our Open Adoption Story

Early on in our marriage, my wife and I discovered infertility would be part of our story and embraced adoption as the route to grow our family. We both desired an open adoption though we weren’t exactly sure what that would mean.

Our adoption journey allowed us to witness God’s mighty hand at work as He connected us with Ryan, my son’s birth mother. We met her even before our son was born and were able to visit a couple of times over the following weeks. During the week of Christmas, she called my wife and me to give us the most fantastic Christmas present ever, the gift of parenthood to her son.

We made plans to meet with her in person in January. My wife and I sat in our kitchen, questioning how long our visit should be, not wanting to stay too long. At the same time, Ryan sat in the kitchen with her parents asking the same questions.

Both parties eagerly agreed to a quick weekend stay. However, when it was time to leave, the five of us stood in a group hug in the Walmart parking lot, saying, “We don’t want to leave!” and “We don’t want you to go!” As tears flowed down all our faces, my wife and I knew we were not just adopting a baby, but also adopting a family.