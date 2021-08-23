Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

The Adoption Family: Our Open Adoption Story

  • By Brad Imler, Ph.D.
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Hands of a boy ground a paper-cut family on blue background for discussing open adoption and family.
Although there are reasons for a closed adoption, an open adoption, or at least semi-open, is the healthiest for all involved.

Open adoption has often created fear for prospective adoptive parents or at least generated common questions of uncertainty. The practice of open adoption has been around for a few decades now. However, it has transformed dramatically over the past several years for the better.

Although open adoption has become more normalized, prospective adoptive parents often still have those fears or questions of uncertainty. Those who venture outside the box discover their fears were usually unwarranted, and blessings follow that they didn’t expect.

Although there are reasons for a closed adoption, an open adoption, or at least semi-open, is the healthiest for all involved. 

From Closed to Open as an Adoptive Family

My mother was outside the box, not waiting until the magical age of 13 to let me know I was adopted. I knew I was adopted even before fully understanding what it meant, so much so that I would let people know that I was not born; I was adopted.

She was my rock. My mother knew she was my mom and welcomed my questions about my birth family without feeling threatened. She would even encourage me to search for and find my birth mother. With her blessing, I felt the freedom to do just that.

A pregnant woman holds her belly beside a quote from corrie ten boom "Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God." concerning adoption family and open adoption.

I met my birth mother, Gayle, just before turning 20 years old. Her sacrificial choice gave me life and a family; it’s a gift for which I am eternally grateful.

Even after I met Gayle, my mom remained secure in her both her love for me and her parental standing. When I first moved away from home, I lived only an hour away from by birth mother and four and a half hours from my mom. When my mom sensed emotional stress in my voice, she’d encourage me to visit Gayle as a source of care for my soul.

She never felt threatened by my relationship with Gayle. Instead, she recognized that there was enough space in my heart for both of them and enough room in my life for the role that each of them would play.

This is one of the potential blessings within the world of open adoption.

Adopt a Family

Early on in our marriage, my wife and I discovered infertility would be part of our story and embraced adoption as the route to grow our family. We both desired an open adoption though we weren’t exactly sure what that would mean.

Our adoption journey allowed us to witness God’s mighty hand at work as He connected us with Ryan, my son’s birth mother. We met her even before our son was born and were able to visit a couple of times over the following weeks. During the week of Christmas, she called my wife and me to give us the most fantastic Christmas present ever, the gift of parenthood to her son.

We made plans to meet with her in person in January. My wife and I sat in our kitchen, questioning how long our visit should be, not wanting to stay too long. At the same time, Ryan sat in the kitchen with her parents asking the same questions.

Both parties eagerly agreed to a quick weekend stay. However, when it was time to leave, the five of us stood in a group hug in the Walmart parking lot, saying, “We don’t want to leave!” and “We don’t want you to go!” As tears flowed down all our faces, my wife and I knew we were not just adopting a baby, but also adopting a family.

Open Testimonials

Both of my children are blessings through adoption, though we have much more openness with my son’s birth family. Through the years, both birth families on my son’s side have visited and stayed with us, and our kids have even gone on vacation with them.

Thankfully, my son’s entire birth family have equally loved my daughter. As parents, we are grateful for their love and support of her, but it just wasn’t the same to her.

The limited interaction with my daughter’s birth family certainly played a part in her identity questions and struggles. These struggles would have been minimized had the contact with her birth mother been more prevalent. Thankfully, she and her birth mother have reconnected after several years of absence, and new memories are being made.

Paul Batura of Focus on the Family’s Daily Citizen discusses changing the world via adoption.

For more information on adoption:

Open Blessings with Open Adoption

My kids grew up with five sets of grandparents, one more grandmother, and two great-grandparents. You can only imagine the amount of spoiling going on. Most of these “grandparent” people were accounted for by the open adoption and new extensions to our family.

No one cares about your child’s milestone achievements more than the birth family. Yes, you can share with friends, but no one gets as excited as you do except for a birth mom when you share the news with her.

If my kids have questions about their history or family tree, their birth families are just a phone call away. Now, my daughter and her birth mom text and chat regularly. This is a blessing to my daughter and in no way threatens our status as parents.

Intentionally Open

I would highly encourage any prospective adoptive parents to prayerfully consider open adoption. Any fears will quickly get replaced with blessings as the relationship develops. Open communication and expectations help this happen in a healthy way.

The lack of a relationship between the birth family and the adopted child can lead to identity struggles, as it did with my daughter. Now that she has connected with her birthmother, there is a greater sense of peace and confidence. This is what every parent wants for their child.

This openness also provides an additional resource to the adoptive parents as they guide and shepherd their child. Just like my mom found support for me from my birth mother, you can find support in one another as well.

Open adoption can be a blessing for all parties. My prayer for those looking to adopt is that you let go of the fears and trust in the blessings – God’s got it.

© 2021 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

AdoptionPro-LifePro-lifeadoption triadclosed adoptionopen adoption

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin
Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 5: It’s Going to be Amazing!

After a couple has chosen life, hear the heartwarming stories of children that culture would have cast aside, yet are making tremendous impacts in their communities. Whether the diagnosis was adverse or the circumstances were difficult, these stories will inspire you to come along side of families who have chosen life!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 4: Sometimes the Choice is Hard

Hear real life stories of parents who have made the decision to choose life even though the circumstances were overwhelming. You’ll see why “ALL” life is precious to God and why choosing life is always the right decision!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 3: The Power of a Picture

Have you ever wondered what a baby looked like in the womb? With today’s technology, Moms and Dads can see the baby’s heartbeat, facial expressions, and movements! You’ll find out why more women choose life once they hear their baby’s heartbeat and realize it’s a real living human!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 2: Heroes Providing Hope

Discover the amazing work our PRC’s Directors, Nurses, and Volunteers are making in their communities! You’ll see firsthand testimonies of a PRC in action, and that there are other options outside of abortions! You’ll also discover how your family can support your local PRC!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 6: Families Helping Families!

So, after all you’ve seen through the SeeLife ‘21 Episodic journey; what can you do now? We’ll share how you can partner with some amazing organizations that are making significant impacts in the pro-life movement! You want to Celebrate Life!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!