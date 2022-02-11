Personhood Explained

There is a war on personhood. Its definition has been debated for decades. People write and publish theories with the intention to help the world make sense of this strange concept, yet nearly every theory composed across time falls short of coherent logic. Personhood is a simple concept, but it is a deep concept, and its depth spurs confusion and controversy.

To reiterate, there is a war on the concept of personhood. The term “war” is not merely a dramatic figure of speech; it is the most fitting term for the concept. The philosophical debate on personhood is the foundation of the abortion debate. Consequently, no opinion on abortion can be expressed without also having specific belief about personhood. Abortion can only be ethical if personhood is absent. So, if personhood is present, abortion is murder. There is a real war on the concept of personhood, and it is time for followers of Christ to pray that people around the world would begin to recognize personhood in everyone, including the preborn.

To appropriately have this conversation, we must first address the popular theories surrounding the criteria of personhood. Afterward, we must test these theories on the basis of logic and consistency.