Why Appreciate Miscarriage Awareness Month?

The stigma of shame and silence is now pivoting to education, comfort and healing through the focus on Miscarriage Awareness Month. Additionally, awareness ribbons are a popular way to unite people and increase understanding of specific causes. Although Napoleon Bonaparte’s quote, “A soldier will fight long and hard for a bit of colored ribbon,” is about military reward and honor, the French military leader and emperor understood the impact of a symbol. Today, light pink and blue ribbons identify those observing and advocating for Miscarriage Awareness Month.

Amber Hackney, LCSW, explains, “Grieving in silence has been a way of life for many hurting parents. October is a time when people share their stories, and there is healing in knowing you’re not alone, and there are people and organizations who care.”

Perhaps there isn’t a more prolific expression of the grief experienced than in the following excerpt: