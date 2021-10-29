Words of Comfort for Miscarriage

I never knew the perfume I wore would trail me for over 30 years. It is not possible to know what words, sounds, or smells may trigger painful memories. One grieving mother is triggered at the sound of a baby crying, while another grieving parent struggles when seeing the color baby blue.

It is not possible to know ahead of time what words or phrases may trigger your friend or family member. Therefore, be mindful that triggers may be present and look through the list below to give guidance. However, be kind to yourself. Even as hard as you try, they may still be triggered by something said. It is okay. There is grace for all who are doing their best to offer words of comfort regarding a miscarriage.

Below are questions often asked of grieving parents after a miscarriage and how the questions might be perceived: