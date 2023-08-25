Foster Care Support: Ways for the Church to Help

Have you ever considered the role of foster care support within the church? Scripture calls believers to care for the orphans and most vulnerable, exhibiting Christlike agape love in everything we do. What does this mean for us?

In Dr. Bob Griffith’s book, Fostering Jesus, he provides readers with a variety of information about how to support foster care families within the church body. At the same time, it also includes powerful, true stories of foster families that were obedient to God’s calling in their lives. You might be wondering how to support foster care because you might not be in a place to have a child enter your home. There are many ways to help and increase foster care support.