15 Ways to Celebrate National Adoption Month

  • By Natalie Seale
15 Ways Celebrate National Adoption Month
Here are 15 ways you can support and celebrate foster and adoptive families during National Adoption Month.

Each November, we celebrate National Adoption Month in the United States. National Adoption Month is a special time to celebrate with children who are adopted and their families. We can and should recognize adoptive families for stepping out in faith to their calling from God.

November also provides us with 30 days to raise awareness of the need for adoptive families. In the United States, there are over 120,000 children in foster care who are legally available for adoption. Perhaps this is the month when you prayerfully consider whether you are called to adopt from foster care.

This month, let’s continue to wrap support around adoptive families. While we can support foster and adoptive families all year round, we have the chance to be extra intentional in November. Here are 15 ways you can celebrate National Adoption Month this year!

1. Read stories of adopted foster youth

Listening to the importance of adoption in a child’s life can help you recognize what role you might play. For example, read about Autumn Millett or Kimarri Whitfield, who were adopted from foster care as teenagers.

2. Follow new accounts on social media

There are tons of groups, ministries, and organizations involved with foster care and adoption that regularly post on social media. You can find stories, statistics, and inspiration for supporting foster and adoptive families. If you are not already following Wait No More on Instagram or Facebook, now is a great time to start!

3. Support foster and adoptive families that you know

Can you bring a foster/adoptive family a meal once a week for the month of November? Will you offer to rake leaves or shovel snow? What services can you offer, like mentoring, tutoring, or cleaning? Find more ideas for supporting foster/adoptive families and children here.  

4. Share your perspective with others

Do you know someone who was adopted? Were you adopted yourself? November is a month where your stories can make an incredible impact. So do not be shy about sharing your perspective on social media, through a group text message, or while getting coffee with a friend. Send Wait No More a direct message if you would like to share your story with the Wait No More audience.

5. Talk to your family about adoption means

Do your children, parents, siblings, and other relatives know about the need for foster and adoptive families? Are they aware that families in their community need support? Each one of us has been adopted by Jesus Christ as believers (Ephesians 1:5). Therefore, we should be knowledgeable about adoption taking place in our community. Adoption is not something we need to talk about in hushed tones. Rather, we should celebrate with children who find permanency through adoption. Download free conversation cards to start discussions about foster care, adoption, and support.

6. Read Bible stories about adoption

In Exodus 2:1-10, Pharaoh’s daughter adopts Moses after she finds in a “basket among the reeds” in the river. In 1 Samuel 1:24-28, Eli essentially adopts Hannah’s son, Samuel, after she dedicates him to the Lord. The book of Esther continually mentions Mordecai, who looks after his cousin Esther because she has no mother or father. Finally, we read in the gospels how Joseph adopts Jesus Christ as his son despite not being his biological father.

7. Watch movies and read books about foster care and adoption

Here are just a few options you might consider for you and your family:

  • For children, teens, and adults: Meet the Robinsons. This is a fantastic, animated adoption movie. It shows viewers that sometimes adoption is the right choice, and the family that comes together because of it can be amazing.
  • For children, teens, and adults: Despicable Me. This comedic animated movie follows Gru as he incorporates a sibling group of three girls into his family.
  • For teens and adults: The Book Thief by Markus Zusak. This story takes place in Nazi Germany with an interesting twist, as death tells the story examining the value of life and foster care. Liesel, the book thief and main character, learns much as her foster family hides a Jew in their basement.
8. Volunteer at a bridge organization

Volunteering is a great way to show support to multiple foster and adoptive families at the same time! Bridge organizations help bridge the gap of support between foster/adoptive families and the community. Your local bridge organization might have a foster closet, where families can pick out clothing for the new children in their home. Or they might put together activity baskets for families and children. Perhaps they organize events for parents to get a night away while licensed respite providers watch over their children. Whatever the case, you can help!

9. Donate to local ministries or organizations

With Thanksgiving falling towards the end of National Adoption Month, you might feel led to give financially to help foster or adoptive families. Research which ministry or organization you want to support, then be generous with your giving. Your funds can impact an adoptive family and their new child or children. If you are interested in providing a suitcase, Bible, and teddy bear to a child in foster care, you can donate to the Wait No More program here.

10. Write a letter

If you are an adoptive family, write a thank you note to your case worker or other individuals who helped you during your adoption process. If you know a foster or adoptive family, send them a note of encouragement. While it might not seem significant to you, a letter could dramatically improve the day of a foster or adoptive parent who feels alone.

11. Start a foster/adoptive ministry at your church

Are you looking for ways to celebrate adoption beyond November? Commit to supporting foster and adoptive families in your church for a year. Learn more about how to start a foster/adoptive family ministry here.

12. Read a devotional about adoption

Dr. Sharen Ford, Director of Foster Care and Adoption at Focus on the Family, has written a devotional that you and your family can read together. She shares a brief personal story then leads readers through six distinct prayers to pray over children needing families. Click here to read the devotional about adoption.

13. Learn more about foster care and adoption

This month, educate yourself about the many roles within the field of foster care and adoption. Click to learn about the role of a foster family, foster care social worker, child placing agency, school social worker, court-appointed special advocate (CASA), and more. Ultimately, understanding the many roles in foster care and adoption can help you identify how you can get involved.

14. Pray for foster and adoptive families in your community

Pray for these families and let them know you are praying for them. Commit to praying for them throughout the month of November, whether daily or weekly. If you do not know any foster or adoptive families personally, pray for the 120,000+ children in foster care who await adoption. Likewise, pray that families would come forward and follow God’s call to adopt. If you need ideas for how to pray, click to read this prayer guide.

15. Prayerfully consider whether God is calling you to foster or adopt

If God has placed it on your heart to foster or adopt, do not ignore that calling. Children and teens are waiting for someone like you to take a step forward. Learn about adopting from foster care in your state by clicking here.

Celebrating National Adoption Month All Year Long

While November is a special time each year to highlight adoption, we hope that you will refer to this list often throughout the year! Foster and adoptive families are not only needed during National Adoption Month; they are needed all year round. And your support can make a difference every day of the year.

For more National Adoption Month resources, visit WaitNoMore.org.

© 2021, Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. 

About the Author

Read More About:

AdoptionAdoption SupportFoster CareFoster Care SupportPro-LifeWait No More

