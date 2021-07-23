Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

The Role of a School Social Worker

  • By Natalie Seale
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
School social worker with youth in foster care and mother
School social workers partner with the foster care system in an important way. In their role, school social workers help students and families thrive.

Four years ago, Jennifer Rice became a full-time mental health provider with Aurora Public Schools in Colorado. With 15 years of experience in child welfare, she was ready to put her skills and knowledge to use in a school. This is what you need to know about the role of school social workers as it relates to the foster care system.

Roles and Responsibilities

“The role of a school social worker is to put on their cape,” Jennifer Rice says with a laugh. After a moment, she adds more seriously, “We are the tear wipers and the nose wipers. We are the huggers and the high fivers. We are the way finders and the rule benders.” In her opinion, school social workers are the people who see the whole kid and the whole situation. Then, taking everything into consideration, they find a way to see that the child succeeds.

The day-to-day tasks of a school social worker are numerous. School social workers may spend the day providing individual and/or group mental health services – since it can be beneficial for a child or teen to practice their learned skills in relationships with others. Many school social workers will go into classrooms to teach children how to self-regulate emotions and how to advocate for their needs. School social workers emphasize relationship building. When needed, they encourage physical movement to help promote emotional relief. They might teach self-care and hygiene as it pertains to the student’s mental health needs. School social workers provide the necessary lessons and tools needed to support students in gaining problem-solving skills.

School social workers may sit in on several meetings, such as curriculum building or policymaking. They come with a unique lens focused on the mental health and wellbeing of each student. Their perspective helps to ensure that curriculum and rules are appropriate and fair for all students.

These cape wearers partner with more than just students. Additionally, they work with biological families – if they have retained educational rights – to mend broken situations and past harms. Some school social workers write Individual Education Plans (IEPs) so that a child’s educator(s) and family can know how to meet the child’s specific needs.  Foster and adoptive families are also involved in the child’s education plan.

How School Social Workers Approach Children in Foster Care

Youth in foster care meeting with school social worker

As a school social worker, Jennifer Rice does not treat children in foster care any differently than other students. “They all need to be loved,” she says. “They all need support.” From her perspective, there’s no room to differentiate. Children in foster care deserve a complete education and the same opportunities any other student would have.

When school social workers set their expectations for children in foster care at the same level as any other student, it honors the child. “We are telling them that we have faith in them,” Jennifer states. It conveys the school social worker’s belief that the child can succeed.

Interactions with Biological and Foster Parents

Jennifer Rice works with several students in foster care or who are emancipating from care who need help with their academic plans. Her role as a school social worker is to assist them in navigating their education plan. Her experience in child welfare comes in handy because she knows their needs and challenges. Jennifer also works hard to make sure foster parents or a group home are involved at the highest level. She wants to make sure they work in collaboration with the school district to understand the student’s abilities, areas of need, and how to support their overall educational plans.

If biological parents have educational rights, school can be one of the best places to mend broken relationships. Jennifer has seen this in her work as a school social worker. When biological parents get involved, their children can view them in a collaborative and supportive light. It is reassuring to children when they see their parents invested in what matters to them.

School Social Workers Are Part of the Team of Foster Care

School social workers are part of a large team that partners with the foster care system. They work alongside foster families, community services, court appointed special advocates (CASAs), and others. Jennifer Rice believes it is vital for each role to have a humble approach.

 “When we can all come to the table with a collaborative, supportive mindset, we can be more successful,” she emphasizes. As a school social worker with a background in child welfare, Jennifer has been on both sides of the table. She knows that this is the best approach for children and teens in foster care.

Challenges and Rewards as a School Social Worker

Jennifer Rice will be the first to tell you that her job as a school social worker is filled with countless victories, but she also faces many challenges. Unfortunately, many educators do not see the value of a mental health service provider or school social worker until it is almost too late. Jennifer is often called in to address a situation once a family or student is already in crisis. She feels that as a school social worker, she has to justify the need for her role more often than most people. However, the importance of her services has never been more apparent.

School social worker meets with youth in foster care

Successful students and families are a testament to the important work Jennifer does as a school social worker. “The biggest victory in this work is providing students, families, and educators with the necessary tools to regulate and subsequently navigate their social and emotional lives,” she declares. When she supports students in a way that leads to progress, she knows she is using her God-given talents to impact them positively. That might look like a student being able to sit through an hour-long class when they used to only last 15 minutes. It might look like a family utilizing the resources that Jennifer provides.

How Christian Faith Equips School Social Workers

Jennifer Rice knows that her faith equips her to overcome the challenges and barriers of her job. She incorporates her faith when relating with students. “My light can’t afford to be dim,” she says. “These kids are watching me in a different capacity.” Jennifer understands that she sets an example for students, families, and other educators. For students from tough situations, a school social worker’s kindness might be the thing that gets them through the day.

Jennifer’s Christian faith also allows her to leave room for mistakes. As a result, she can show the grace and mercy she receives from God to others. She can remind students that their situation does not define them. Ultimately, Jennifer recognizes that God has given her skills to benefit students and families who need her.

Copyright © 2021, Focus on the Family.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Foster CarePro-LifeWait No More

You May Also Like

Mother with son
Foster Care

Grace in Reunification

Foster families can be the bridge to help a family heal and be together again. It is the definition of grace. This is family reunification.

July 16, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin
Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 2: Heroes Providing Hope

Discover the amazing work our PRC’s Directors, Nurses, and Volunteers are making in their communities! You’ll see firsthand testimonies of a PRC in action, and that there are other options outside of abortions! You’ll also discover how your family can support your local PRC!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!