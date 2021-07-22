Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Appearances Don’t Matter: God’s Love for the Disabled

  • By Natalie Maxwell
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
A woman demonstrates God's love for the disabled. Little girl with special needs enjoy spending time with mother
iStockPhoto.com/nd3000
If there's nothing we could ever do to deserve God's love, then we would not only see God’s heart for those with disabilities, but for us all.

There is a passage in the Bible that used to confuse me. It appears in Isaiah 53, and it describes the Lord’s servant – the Messiah: “He had no form or majesty that we should look at him, and no beauty that we should desire him. He was despised and rejected by men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief” (Isaiah 53:2b-3a).

Is it just me, or does that seem wrong? I mean, this is the Son of God we are talking about. The
first chapter of John tells us He was there at the creation of the world. He’s fully God … but also fully man. And that is where I used to struggle; with the “fully man” part.

If the Creator of the universe is going to come live with us and have an earthly body to hold all of His holiness and glory, shouldn’t that body be the most amazing form to ever step foot on this planet? Shouldn’t Jesus have been voted best dressed and most successful? Wouldn’t He have the most likes, the most followers and been the biggest influencer? Shouldn’t everything His holy fingers touched have
turned to gold?

Skewed Perceptions

The fact that I used to feel confused after reading this passage speaks volumes to how skewed
my perception was. I never would have verbalized this because my ignorance blinded me to my pride, but I used to find my value in appearances and accomplishments – which is why the passage didn’t make sense to me.

Then I met the 6-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who would become my son. People said he was so lucky to have me in his life, but what they didn’t see was how God was using this little boy to help free me from pride and legalism. Something clicked for me when I began to feel the love God had for this child – someone who the world told me had very little to offer, someone the world considered undesirable, someone the world … pitied.

God allowed me to experience the immensity and relentlessness of His love through loving our son – not because of anything that this boy would do for us, but simply because he was our son. Looking into his big, beautiful brown eyes, I began to know more fully the depths of Jesus’ love. When others look at my son through eyes of pity, simply because he is confined to a wheelchair, has different
mannerisms and is developmentally delayed, it breaks my heart.

More articles on Disability Inclusion:

Who's the Disabled One?

Before we adopted our son, we were given one last chance to change our minds. Those who
only saw everything that our son could not do told us that he would never give anything to us. They were so wrong. He has given us so much more than we have given him.

I’ve lost count of the number of times we’ve come into contact with someone who knows our son from school and heard how he has blessed their life and brightened their days with a simple smile that radiates joy, or the bold, childlike prayers that he offers to everyone he meets. Sometimes I look at my son and I think about how God looks at our hearts, and I often wonder if I’m the one with the disability.
After all, I allow my fears and others’ opinions of me to hold me back in ways that my son does not.

Isaiah’s description of Jesus helps us recognize that appearances and acclaim do not matter in the eyes of our God, and that His Holy Spirit shows no favoritism. I believe that if we could fully grasp the concept that there is nothing we could ever do to deserve or earn the love of God, then we would not only be able to see God’s heart for those with disabilities, but also His heart for us all.

And what could more transforming than that?

© 2019 by Natalie Maxwell. All rights reserved. Used by permission. Updated July 22, 2021.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Cerebral PalsyPro-LifePro-lifeSpecial Needs

You May Also Like

A woman sits looking out her window contemplating the true cost of abortion
Abortion

The True Cost of Abortion

The monetary cost of an abortion can run up to $1,600, with the average cost being around $600. However, abortion “costs” much more.

July 20, 2021
A small girl's hand makes the word "I love you" in sign language for her Deaf friends in ASL
Education

Speak Love with Sign Language

American Sign Language, Signed Exact English, Pidgin Signed English are the three major forms of sign language used by the Deaf in the US.

June 25, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!