Appearances Don’t Matter: God’s Love for the Disabled

There is a passage in the Bible that used to confuse me. It appears in Isaiah 53, and it describes the Lord’s servant – the Messiah: “He had no form or majesty that we should look at him, and no beauty that we should desire him. He was despised and rejected by men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief” (Isaiah 53:2b-3a).

Is it just me, or does that seem wrong? I mean, this is the Son of God we are talking about. The

first chapter of John tells us He was there at the creation of the world. He’s fully God … but also fully man. And that is where I used to struggle; with the “fully man” part.

If the Creator of the universe is going to come live with us and have an earthly body to hold all of His holiness and glory, shouldn’t that body be the most amazing form to ever step foot on this planet? Shouldn’t Jesus have been voted best dressed and most successful? Wouldn’t He have the most likes, the most followers and been the biggest influencer? Shouldn’t everything His holy fingers touched have

turned to gold?