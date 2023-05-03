How to become a foster parent

Many children in foster care have missed out knowing the love of a Heavenly Father. They crave His love. As a lover of God, as someone who seeks to observe His commandments, there are many ways you can show love to a hurting child whether you are called to be a foster parent or not.

1. Be a prayer warrior. Intercede in prayer for the children in your community that are victims of abuse and neglect.

2. Ask God. Does He want to use your family to become a foster parent. If He says yes, do not delay, sign up to attend a foster parent orientation to learn more about the process in your state.

3. Train to serve as a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA Volunteer). Be the eyes and ears of the court by spending time with a child/youth in foster care and share reports about their well-being with the court.

4. Become a respite care provider to support the foster parents in your community. Respite care providers must attend foster parent training and follow the process outlined by the state. Once approved they can provide overnight, weekend and temporary care for children to give the foster parents a time away for refreshment and renewal.

5. Consider providing help. This might look like providing weekly meals, helping with laundry, or helping with homework.

“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from god; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.” – 1 John 4:7

As a lover of God, He is waiting for you to have compassion on His children. He made you in His image, Imago Deo. Ask, “What does God want you to do?”