May is National Foster Care Month. Over my years in child welfare, I have had the privilege to meet more children and youth than I can count. Their voices have left memories. There a many opportunities to pray and many lessons to be learned. Here’s a few of the lessons about God I learned from kids in foster care:

Stay teachable. There’s so much knowledge to be gained and from every place imaginable.

When you’re praying to God, you don’t have to worry that He’s going to interrupt you mid-sentence.

It’s okay to hope. All hoping really means is that you’re acknowledging there may be many opportunities heading your way that you don’t know about.

Daily bread isn’t just about food. It’s having an expectation that ALL of your needs will be addressed.

Daily bread sometimes comes as crumbs. Be grateful.

Be careful about using the word “can’t.” Jesus never did. Don’t limit His abilities to your own.

It’s okay to receive. Everyone that attempts to pour into your life isn’t coming with an ulterior motive.

Praise is the key to opening the doors of heaven.

Be grateful that you are loved. It makes a difference.

Lord, thank you for keeping every child in the palm of your hand. You set the lonely in family. (Ps 68:6) Thank you for loving all your children, big and small.

Pray for Kids in Foster Care

We urge you to commit time this month to praying for these precious children who matter so much to the One who created them. Praying for kids in foster care doesn’t have to involve special events or showy vigils. It’s simply about concentrated, heartfelt prayer. National Foster Care Month is a chance to petition God to move in our world.

To help you understand how to pray most effectively for kids in foster care, we’ve created a free, downloadable prayer guide. It offers a number of helpful tips, including a plan for devoting prayer to a specific topic for each week of the month. We encourage you to use this prayer guide personally, or with friends or family.

Thank you in advance for spending time in prayer on behalf of “the least of these” (Matthew 25:40).