May is National Foster Care Month

By Dr. Sharen Ford
"The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul..." Psalm 23

May is National Foster Care Month.  Over my years in child welfare, I have had the privilege to meet more children and youth than I can count. Their voices have left memories. There a many opportunities to pray and many lessons to be learned.  Here’s a few of the lessons about God I learned from kids in foster care:

  • Stay teachable. There’s so much knowledge to be gained and from every place imaginable.
  • When you’re praying to God, you don’t have to worry that He’s going to interrupt you mid-sentence.
  • It’s okay to hope. All hoping really means is that you’re acknowledging there may be many opportunities heading your way that you don’t know about.
  • Daily bread isn’t just about food. It’s having an expectation that ALL of your needs will be addressed.
  • Daily bread sometimes comes as crumbs.  Be grateful.
  • Be careful about using the word “can’t.” Jesus never did. Don’t limit His abilities to your own.
  • It’s okay to receive. Everyone that attempts to pour into your life isn’t coming with an ulterior motive.
  • Praise is the key to opening the doors of heaven.
  • Be grateful that you are loved.  It makes a difference.

Lord, thank you for keeping every child in the palm of your hand. You set the lonely in family. (Ps 68:6)  Thank you for loving all your children, big and small.

Pray for Kids in Foster Care

We urge you to commit time this month to praying for these precious children who matter so much to the One who created them. Praying for kids in foster care doesn’t have to involve special events or showy vigils. It’s simply about concentrated, heartfelt prayer. National Foster Care Month is a chance to petition God to move in our world.

To help you understand how to pray most effectively for kids in foster care, we’ve created a free, downloadable prayer guide. It offers a number of helpful tips, including a plan for devoting prayer to a specific topic for each week of the month. We encourage you to use this prayer guide personally, or with friends or family.

Thank you in advance for spending time in prayer on behalf of “the least of these” (Matthew 25:40).

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
About the Author

Dr. Sharen Ford

Sharen Ford is a nationally-recognized child welfare consultant and the retired Manager for Permanency Services for the Colorado Department of Human Services in the Division of Child Welfare Services. She retired with 30 years of comprehensive work history with the department. She oversaw six programmatic areas including the Foster Care and Adoption Program and supervised a team of professional staff. …

More by Dr. Sharen Ford

