What It’s Really Like Inside An Abortion Clinic

If you were to walk into an OBGYN’s office with a problem, the doctor would go through a list of questions, taking their time to hone in on the most effective solution for your case. Their top priority is not one service. Rather, it’s finding the best service to help their patients thrive. Abortion clinics are part of an industry that makes money through selling specific services to women – and that’s very different.

Additionally, doctors often don’t consider abortion to be the best resolution to pregnancy, especially since only 1 percent of women that seek abortion do so for their health.