Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Give 2X the Hope
Double your gift to rescue moms and babies from abortion!
DOUBLE YOUR GIFT!
Yes, double my gift to save twice the lives this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$

After Roe, moms and babies are still at risk of abortion.
Give Hope!
DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Yes, double my gift to save twice the lives this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Identity in Christ: A Gen Z Viewpoint

  • By Reagan Scott
Share:
Image of six students that says Identity in Christ, A Gen Z Project

I struggled to find my identity in Christ, trying to find my identity in materialistic things of the world. I was so consumed with gaining the “perfect” group of friends that I drowned myself in alcohol and did things that I’m far from proud of. This ultimately led to comparing my looks and personality to others, detrimental anxiety, and complete emptiness. A few months into this behavior, I sat down with my dad. He asked how I could live this type of life, basing my life and actions off cultural trends, and still call myself a Christian. I realized that the only true fulfillment I could experience was through Jesus.

Gen Z and Identity in Christ

My generation, Gen Z, is more prone to fall into patterns of mental health issues and comparison than any other generation today. McKinsey Health Institute says that previous generations of young people never had to deal with the constant exposure to trends and high standards that Gen Z deals with today. Their research shows that a higher number of Gen Z respondents suffer from negative mental, social, and spiritual health. Gen Z uses social media more frequently than other generations. To confirm this study, Gen Z also says that social media negatively affects their mental health more than other generations. In addition, older generations report fewer negative effects of social media when compared to Gen Z.

Effects of Social Media on Identity in Christ

Social media plays a big role in how Gen Z acts, thinks, and behaves. As for me, I used to base my interests off what was trending on TikTok. Our culture today can easily become so wrapped up in fitting in with the crowd that we can completely miss out on the importance of the Gospel.

Image about identity in Christ that includes a quote from Cold Case Christianity: "The more you know about the trouble in the world, the more you will be troubled by it."

Cold Case Christianity says that it isn’t a coincidence that Gen Z experiences higher levels of comparison, depression, and anxiety because of social media’s prevalence. Ultimately, the “more you know about the trouble in the world, the more you will be troubled by it, and the more you compare yourself with others, the more likely you are to suffer by comparison.”

McKinsey Health Institute says, “social media algorithms attempt to anticipate and shape our interests, introducing us to content, ideas, and temptations unavailable to previous generations.” As Gen Z shapes their opinions around content found on social media, it’s easy to slip into temptation and fall farther away from Christ-centered lives. For example, the more time that I spent scrolling online, the less motivation I had to go to church or even call myself a believer. I wanted so desperately to be what society defined as “cool” that I was not giving any attention to what I desperately needed: a relationship with Jesus Christ.

Hope in Christ

Comparison has significantly increased through the prevalence of social media influencers and trends, affecting the mental health of those in Gen Z. But through Christ, hope is activated and hearts are fulfilled. Psalm 16:11 says, “You make known to me the path of life; you fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand.” Once we truly realize that we are made in Christ’s image, we gain joy and peace that the world can’t give us. It’s from the power of the Holy Spirit alone. We are created for Christ, which is why every time we try to seek our fulfillment in material things, we are left empty. However, with the hope of Christ, we are filled with the abundant joy of His presence.

Identity in Christ Scripture

Christ Jesus wants to free us from any bondage we may experience from placing our worth in anything other than Him. Romans 5:1 says, “Therefore, since we have been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” This is the good news of the Gospel, and it lifts a lot of weight off our shoulders that the world tells us we should carry. Low self-esteem, depression, and neuroticism is seen when we compare ourselves to other people and envy something we seem to not have.

Image showing a verse about identity in Christ, Romans 5:1, that says we are justified by faith.

Contrarily, the Bible says that we are made uniquely by God, each possessing different qualities, traits, and things that make each one of us beautiful in His eyes. We also know that everything is in God’s control, and this lifts off a lot of pressure as well. It’s easier said than done to reorient our minds to think this way, but it truly brings the peace that our minds are yearning for.

Security in Identity in Christ

God has created us in His image and desires to have a relationship with us. This is the greatest news. Genesis 1:27 says that “God created mankind in His own image, in the image of God He created them; male and female He created them.” Whenever it becomes easy to fall into comparison (i.e. comparing our talents to those of someone else, thinking someone is better looking than us, comparing body image), I remind myself that God has given each of us unique gifts and features that He intricately designed within our mothers’ wombs. Why should I even think to compare myself to someone else when I’m already called beautiful by the Creator of heaven and earth?

Fulfillment

Image about identity in Christ saying that your identity is not found in this world.

If life seems hopeless right now, know that there is living hope in Christ that has the power to more and fulfill in your life! Colossians 3:2 says, “Set your mind on things that are above, not on things that are on earth.” Seeking things that are above means to seek the things of Christ. Got Questions says that these include, but are not limited to, “compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, patience, forgiveness, peace, singing, worship, and gratitude.” 

In summary, if we want to seek things that are above, we need to fight off cultural trends and align our actions with what is found in Scripture. Doing so will reap everlasting joy from Jesus, thus framing our identity in Christ.

There are key verses to keep in mind when placing hope and trust in the love of the Lord:

  • “But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8
  • “This is how God showed His love among us: He sent His one and only Son into the world that we might live through Him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we ought to love one another.” 1 John 4:9-11
  • ‘”For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”‘ Jeremiah 29:11
  • “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.” Psalm 139:14
  • “My flesh and heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26

Benefits of Identity in Christ

By placing our identity in Christ, we receive the peace, joy, and rich reward of God’s loving grace. And although this counteracts with what most of Generation Z is being led towards today, it is the answer for fulfillment in this life and the next. This isn’t the easy way out, however. A relationship with Christ means that we get to choose peace in the middle of the darkest storm. We still face temptation and desires to place our worth and identity in other things. But once we fill our minds entirely with the truth of who Christ says we are by studying Scripture and spending time in prayer, we experience His presence, which is the best gift we could ever receive.

Be encouraged today that God is pursuing you, and you are not alone in this battle of trying to find where your identity lies. Placing our identity in Christ is the best decision we could make not only for the betterment of our lives, but for the health of our minds. As John 3:16 and 1 Peter 2:9 say, you are loved, cherished, and chosen by Christ. That is all we could ever want or need. And as I have placed my priorities in Scripture rather than anything the world could offer, I have found my identity in Christ.

Additional Resources:

© 2023 Reagan Scott. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ActivismAnxietyApologeticsAttitudesBibleBiblical PrinciplesChurchCollegeComparisonEmotional HealthFaithFeelingsPerfectionismPro-LifeSpiritual GrowthSpiritual Intimacy with GodSpiritual LifeTeaching Life SkillsTeenagersTrust in GodValue of Human Life

You May Also Like
Attitudes

10 Things I Wish We Had Known Before Adopting

After 12 years and three adoptions, I’ve often thought about how helpful it would have been to know then what we know now. Here are 10 things we’ve learned about adoption.

March 16, 2017
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin