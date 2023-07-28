Identity in Christ: A Gen Z Viewpoint

By placing our identity in Christ, we receive the peace, joy, and rich reward of God’s loving grace. And although this counteracts with what most of Generation Z is being led towards today, it is the answer for fulfillment in this life and the next. This isn’t the easy way out, however. A relationship with Christ means that we get to choose peace in the middle of the darkest storm. We still face temptation and desires to place our worth and identity in other things. But once we fill our minds entirely with the truth of who Christ says we are by studying Scripture and spending time in prayer, we experience His presence, which is the best gift we could ever receive.