Healing From Abortion, Rape and Miscarriage

I had no clue where to even start, so I reached out to my local Right to Life. I wanted to help women with my story before they would go into the abortion clinic. Through searching for ways to reach those women, I was invited to attend sidewalk counseling. It was there that a sister in Christ asked if I had ever attended abortion recovery classes. I shrugged it off. Then, I heard the Holy Spirit say, “How do you expect to help others if you don’t help yourself?”

I decided to try post-abortive counseling. I went for healing and God met me in a powerful way. For the first time in my life, I could grieve my daughter – who I named Elliana Grace. It was life-changing. I continued to go to the abortion clinic with the sidewalk counselors, and heard the Lord say to hold a memorial service for post-abortive men and women. I had no idea what I was doing but wanted to obey.

The night before the service, news broke that the abortionist I was taken to at 13 had died. They found after his passing that he had hoarded 2,246 aborted babies in his garage. I crawled into bed broken. Crying out to the Lord, I asked if Elliana Grace was one of the babies. I heard the Holy Spirit say, “Your baby, and all the other babies, are with me. That’s why I asked you to tell the rest of your story.”

Since then, Christ launched a global ministry through sharing my freedom story, reaching women all over the world to find freedom in Jesus: She Found His Grace.

If you have abortion in your past, there is hope, forgiveness and freedom. Go to shefoundhisgrace.org to find healing.