What I Saw Sidewalk Counseling

A common sight is the baby’s father. He may be the boyfriend, husband or someone else to the woman. The father will either be waiting around, giving rides or coming in and out of the clinic to serve the woman’s needs.

The fathers that I had a hard time connecting to were the ones who looked apathetic, emotionally checked out or bored. On the other hand, the fathers that took care of their girl usually were easier to talk to since he cared about her. Sometimes he would get angry on her behalf thinking abortion is the best option. In some cases, he was willing to listen, and we would help him know about the facts. In the case the father believes he is unable to say something, we would encourage him that his opinion does matter. I have seen a father successfully talk to his girlfriend out of the clinic by being vocal about supporting her and the baby.

One sad memory that sticks out is encountering a family in Oakland that were homeless. There was a father, pregnant mother and two small children. The father was openly teetering between his wife’s abortion and agreeing that abortion is wrong. Yet, he was worried about the quality of life for the baby. Sadly, I suspect his wife came back to get an abortion because the husband landed on the decision, even though there were resources to support the whole family.