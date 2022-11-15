Why All Men Should be Against Abortion

Abortion is an injustice against human life that harms everyone involved. It not only ends a unique and valuable life in the womb but also often leads to decades of shame and regret among women and men. The wide demand for abortion points to the breakdown of marriage and the reality of many societal ills that many men often contribute to. For decades, however, most men have been content to stay on the sidelines of the abortion debate, not sure if they should be for or against abortion.

For some men, the circumstances of unplanned pregnancies seem too complicated to speak into, especially when they consider they will never be pregnant themselves. Instead of leaning in to learn more, they embrace a seemingly compassionate alternative: leave the decision (and the whole topic) to the women involved.