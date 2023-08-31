I was watching a movie the other day, Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1. Admittedly, this movie is not based on real life or the most family-friendly since it is a story of vampires and werewolves. However, my ears perked up when the main character, Bella, found herself pregnant, and there was an ongoing debate about whether she should carry out the pregnancy or end it. As the two sides debated about life in the womb, the interesting twist was the argument about what term to use. Those who wanted to terminate the pregnancy insisted on calling the child a fetus. However, the ones on the other side of the debate insisted on using the term baby.

Fiction often reflects parts of reality that we are trying to work out. So, what is the proper term: fetus or baby? When does a fetus become a baby? And why does it matter?