Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Give 2X the Hope
Double your gift to rescue moms and babies from abortion!
DOUBLE YOUR GIFT!
Yes, double my gift to save twice the lives this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$

After Roe, moms and babies are still at risk of abortion.
Give Hope!
DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Yes, double my gift to save twice the lives this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

When Does a Fetus Become a Baby?

  • By Danielle Pitzer
Share:
As what point does a fetus become a baby?
What is the big deal with the terms fetus or baby?

I was watching a movie the other day, Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1. Admittedly, this movie is not based on real life or the most family-friendly since it is a story of vampires and werewolves. However, my ears perked up when the main character, Bella, found herself pregnant, and there was an ongoing debate about whether she should carry out the pregnancy or end it. As the two sides debated about life in the womb, the interesting twist was the argument about what term to use. Those who wanted to terminate the pregnancy insisted on calling the child a fetus. However, the ones on the other side of the debate insisted on using the term baby. 

Fiction often reflects parts of reality that we are trying to work out. So, what is the proper term: fetus or baby? When does a fetus become a baby? And why does it matter?

Is a Fetus a Baby?

Let’s review the reproductive cycle. When a sperm and egg come together, they form a single cell called a zygote. The result is a tiny new cell, smaller than a grain of salt, which contains all the genetic information for every detail of the newly-created life. Now, the new cell, called an embryo, travels down the fallopian tube, multiplying at a fantastic rate and arrives at the uterus around day three or four of being created.

The embryo implants in the uterus lining and receives nourishment–approximately four weeks into the pregnancy. Many things develop during this time, including a heartbeat, signs of brain development, eyes, arms and leg buds, circulatory system, lungs, fingers, toes and even taste buds all develop during this time. All the systems of a human. What do you think? Is a fetus a baby?

Additional Resources:

 

Does Fetus Mean Baby in Latin?

During weeks 9-12, the embryo has all the major organ systems and is a distinctly recognizable human being. They are now called a fetus. Fetus is a Latin word for “young one.” The fetal stage of development lasts until birth. During this stage, the fetus can move their limbs. The sex organs are developed, and fingernails, hair and eyelashes grow during this time.

Dennis Michael Manning explains more about the use of the word fetus in the National Library of Medicine, “In college biology laboratory, our task was the dissection of an animal cadaver. We learned the precise terminology: fetal pig. There was no other term for this honorable neo-pig that never uttered an oink—yet whose internal organs revealed the three-dimensional marvels of heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys. Each specimen was not called ‘pig’ as it was <1 percent the size of an adult pig. It was not called ‘fetus,’ as that would be a far too generic term. Fetal what? Fetal gerbil?”

Manning continues, “Applied to humans, the non-specific term fetus conjures vague thoughts regarding the in utero conceptus as somehow pluripotent. The truth is quite different. A fetal human is not only species-specific but also highly specified and one-of-a-kind. Such is an incubating human-being-in-development.” So, yes, a fetus does refer to a baby. However, to be more precise, we are talking about a fetal human, a human in process.

The fetus is a unique human life. To argue otherwise is irrational and deeply anti-scientific.

When Does the Fetus Become a Baby?

The fetus is called a fetus through the rest of pregnancy until it becomes a neonate or newborn at birth. People ask when the fetus becomes a baby. However, the question to ask is, what are we trying to determine by asking if the fetus is a baby? Are we asking if the fetus is alive? Or are we asking if the fetus is human? Could it be that we are just trying to figure out what stage of growth the fetus is at?

The word fetus is technically a stage of development of a baby mammal. For humans, once the sperm and egg come together, they create a “genetically distinct human organism.” The human fetus is distinct from the mother and father. An embryo develops and grows, but they are already human. A fetus is alive, as evidenced by its growth and independent movement. It is not pregnancy tissue. Therefore, this stage for the growing human is called the Fetal stage, and the human is called a fetus.

Is a Fetus a Parasite?

Part of the argument about fetuses being non-human is that they are considered by some a parasite on their mother. The argument goes that a fetus is not a human because they “feed” off the mother. This argument is unscientific and misunderstands symbiosis. In symbiosis, there are five types of relationships. The parasitic relationship takes advantage of the host (usually a different species), draining the host of their nutrients without giving anything back (think fleas and mosquitos).

However, that does not describe the mother-fetus relationship, which is more of a mutualism relationship (like bees who gather the nectar from flowers and then pollinate the next flower). There are benefits to both parties. Pregnancy is a “cooperative interaction” between the mother and the baby. The mother can receive health benefits from the child. For example, fetal cells are known to travel to sites of damage or injury in the mother. The mother’s body is created to handle a pregnancy well.

When is a Fetus Considered a Baby?

Zygote, embryos, fetus and baby are all terms for preborn humans

We have seen from the other points that a fetus is considered a baby when people call it a baby. That is why words are so important. Even though a human fetus is at a stage of development like a human toddler or human adult, many people use the word fetus to make the child sound less human. The fetus or baby meets all the standards of an alive human, “an organismic state characterized by capacity for metabolism, growth, reaction to stimuli and reproduction.”

There is no magical birth canal that moves a preborn from being a non-human, non-alive entity to human and alive. As Harvard University Medical School professor Micheline Matthews-Ross testified before a 1981 U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, “It is scientifically correct to say that an individual human life begins at conception … and that this developing human always is a member of our species in all stages of life” (New York Times, April 26, 1981)

Is a Fetus Viable?

Some hospitals work to save premature babies with great success at 21-22 weeks. There have been several advances in healthcare. For example, in 1974, there were 16 physicians certified in maternal-fetal medicine (medical care for babies in the womb). Now there are over 2,200 specialists who provide in-utero fetal care and surgery. In addition, look at the Perinatal Quality Foundation, a large organization dedicated to the care of fetuses. “The strength of the PQF (Perinatal Quality Foundation) is its ability to bring together experts, thinkers, and leaders devoted to maternal and fetal health to reflect on, select, and implement programs to facilitate quality perinatal patient care.” 

“Today, we have an unobstructed view inside the womb of the developing unborn child, which not only unveils the humanity of every life but allows physicians to diagnose conditions and manage life-saving care with greater precision and confidence. Birth defects once considered life-threatening, and debilitating are now identified much earlier in gestation, and many can be corrected via in utero surgery at major medical institutions throughout the United States. Such innovations have resulted in increased fetal survival, improved quality of life, and a significant reduction in the standard age of viability.”

Tara Sander, Ph.D and Mia Steupert, M.A.

When is a Fetus Considered a Baby Scientifically?

The scientific stages for the development of a baby has three stages. The Germinal stage is the shortest of them all and begins at conception and goes until the zygote implants into the uterus. Once implanted, the second stage begins, which is called the Embryonic stage. From about the third week of pregnancy to the eighth week of pregnancy, this is where the heartbeat, brain activity, organs, head, eyes, mouth and limbs form.

Finally, the Fetal stage is from nine weeks until the birth, around 40 weeks of pregnancy. When the baby is born, they are considered a neonate or newborn baby. Scientifically, a baby is not labeled a baby until after being born. The terms zygote, embryo or fetus are used scientifically to identify the stages of the pregnancy. Calling a baby a zygote or an embryo or fetus does not make it less human; it only classifies the growth stage.

When is a Fetus a Baby Legally?

There is no specific law that details when a fetus is considered a baby and has human rights. That is part of our problem. However, there are some things to consider. The murder of a pregnant woman is considered in some states a double homicide. 

For example, look at the murder of Lacie Peterson. In addition, a British nurse was recently sentenced to life in prison for killing seven babies in the neonatal care unit. (The babies were born prematurely and could still have been in the womb at their death.)

In addition, chemicals in our society can adversely affect the embryo. Some states have rules against mothers drinking alcohol. Why would anyone care about what pregnant women consume if it didn’t affect a human? Finally, the United States President George W. Bush signed the Unborn Victims of Violence Act into law in 2004. A violent crime that kills the mother and fetus she carries is considered a crime against two people. And eleven countries specifically give rights to the preborn.

When Does a Fetus Become a Person?

Fetus can be used to devalue and belittle a human. They are a baby and they are human.

So is a fetus a baby? Yes. The fetus is a baby and, therefore, a person. The term fetus is a stage of the baby’s growth. However, as described in the Twighlit movie previously, some people preferred to use the word fetus instead of baby to distance themselves from the life growing in the womb. Semantics matter. 

Writer Rebekah Dyer explains why. “When you look back on history, unwanted human beings have always been belittled and dehumanized by language in order to justify killing them. In Germany, a certain group of people were not considered human; they were Jews. African Americans were not ‘persons’ because of their skin color. In Rwanda, the Tutsis were not fellow countrymen to the Hutus; they were ‘cockroaches.”

Human history, unfortunately, shows the human race’s sad history of overlooking the voiceless or marginalized for the benefit of the powerful. Yet, thankfully, someone stands up and says, “This is not right.” A fetus is a baby with a mother and father. Can we support all three even when they are brought together unexpectedly?  We can, and we must. Let’s not forget the failure of our past to realize that people are people. A human is a human, and calling it anything else in order to marginalize its value is wrong.

© 2023 by Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

AbortionActivismApologeticsPre-BornPro-ChoicePro-LifeTeen PregnancyTheological Questions/DebatesUltrasoundUnexpected PregnancyValue of Human Life

You May Also Like

Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin