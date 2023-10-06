It’s my body, my choice, not men and abortion. Abortion is a women’s issue, and you don’t have a voice if you don’t have a uterus. At least, that is what the rhetoric says.

Pro-choice advocates have done their level best to silence men’s voices in the abortion debate, stating that the only person who matters in this discussion is the one who is pregnant. Only women are allowed to voice their opinions. After all, it only affects her. It’s her body, so ultimately, she gets to make the decision. But is she really the only one affected?

And where does this leave men? It leaves them minimized, overlooked, and excluded from the discussion. As a society, the conversation about abortion primarily surrounds women; on the surface, this makes sense. We are the ones who will carry the pregnancy, we are the ones who will endure the abortion, and we are the ones who will deal with the aftermath. All of that is true, but it is disingenuous to say the abortion decision doesn’t affect men. When the child is conceived, the woman becomes a mother, and the man becomes a father.