What Is Kinship Placement?

Your care for the children can provide the space and time that their parents need to make things right. While you may feel inclined to help the children’s parents with additional support, keep in mind that your first priority is to care for the children. This care may require you to set boundaries and encourage the children’s parents to find the help they need through other people. Community is essential on the road to healing.

For example, one grandmother told me that her son was continuing to receive his children’s state benefits even though she was taking care of the children. She said, “I had to realize that my son (the children’s father) is not a child anymore. I had to care first for his kids, even if it meant I couldn’t cover for his needs.”

When you set appropriate boundaries, not only do you ensure that the children receive the care they need, but you also give their parents an opportunity to meet their needs in healthier and more sustainable ways. Ultimately, setting boundaries can help parents to reunify with their children.

If you’re like many kinship families I’ve known, you may enjoy better family relationships after reunification than before the kinship placement. The children will have forged a special connection to you by living in your home, and your relatives will have received the help they need to care for their children in healthier ways.