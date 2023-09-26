When a miscarriage has happened, it may be difficult to hear, “I’ll pray for you,” or, “I’m so sorry for your loss,” or for someone to share their story of pregnancy loss. While these sentiments are made with good intentions–loved ones genuinely are sorry for your loss–they may not be the most encouraging things to hear during this kind of hardship.

These expressions of sorrow, even from those who usually provide love and support, may not provide, or be able to provide, the same kind of encouragement needed to get through a time like this. The restoration needed to endure such things must come from a higher place where hope stands anew. Such a place is God’s Word as we look at Bible verses for miscarriage.