Focus on the Family
Bible Verses for Miscarriage

  • By Andrew Tsiao
Bible Verses for Miscarriage
It can be hard to know what to think when going through miscarriage. Fortunately, God wants to bring comfort through His Word.

When a miscarriage has happened, it may be difficult to hear, “I’ll pray for you,” or, “I’m so sorry for your loss,” or for someone to share their story of pregnancy loss. While these sentiments are made with good intentions–loved ones genuinely are sorry for your loss–they may not be the most encouraging things to hear during this kind of hardship.

These expressions of sorrow, even from those who usually provide love and support, may not provide, or be able to provide, the same kind of encouragement needed to get through a time like this. The restoration needed to endure such things must come from a higher place where hope stands anew. Such a place is God’s Word as we look at Bible verses for miscarriage.

God's Love is Still There

Miscarriages are not unheard of, and the loss of life comes in many forms. Each time and each circumstance is different and often just as painful as the last. Thankfully, God has given many steadfast examples of how His love can provide hope and encouragement, even through life’s deepest hurts. “For I am sure that neither death nor life … nor height nor depth … will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38-39). “But take heart; I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).

Just as God knew you and your baby before you were formed in the womb (Jeremiah 1:5), He also prepared a way for you to get through such times. So here is a collection of Bible verses that exemplify the love, presence, and restoration we can find through Him, even when enduring a miscarriage.

Bible Verses for Miscarriage

God is Near the Brokenhearted

“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all. He keeps all his bones; not one of them is broken.”

Psalm 34:18-20

This verse exemplifies how we are not alone in our suffering. God is with us and lifts our spirits no matter what we endure. We’re told that many are our afflictions, but God remains with us, even knowing that hardship is inevitable.

Quote from Bible Verse about miscarriage on Psalm 34:18-20

Therefore, when a mother experiences the loss of a child, God is with her. He protects her. God delivers her from all her troubles. She will not be broken. And she is not alone. She will not be crushed–even if it feels that way. There is restoration and renewed healing through Christ, who delivers her.

There is Comfort to be Had and Given

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. For as we share abundantly in Christ’s sufferings, so through Christ we share abundantly in comfort too. If we are afflicted, it is for your comfort and salvation; and if we are comforted, it is for your comfort, which you experience when you patiently endure the same sufferings that we suffer. Our hope for you is unshaken, for we know that as you share in our sufferings, you will also share in our comfort.”

2 Corinthians 1:3-7

Many things in this passage show the peace and comfort God provides: “Father of mercies,” “God of all comfort,” and “Comforts us in all our affliction.” Paul reassures us here that God will comfort us and take away our suffering in all our troubles. God is compassionate and loving. He is a consoler and supporter. Our Lord will not let us suffer alone because when we place our hope in God, He shares in our sufferings: “You will also share in our comfort.” And that is why there are so many Bible verses for miscarriage that bring comfort.

The Unseen is Eternal

“For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.”

2 Corinthians 4:17-18

This verse speaks directly to miscarriage because pain, suffering, sadness, loss of life, and even anger are all emotions that are seen–which means they are temporary.

It may take some time, but all these negative emotions that mothers experience from such a tragedy will not stay at the same intensity. They will fade. “An eternal glory that far outweighs them all” (2 Corinthians 4:17 NIV). Take comfort. There is a day when we will not suffer. And we will celebrate in heaven the life we did not get to enjoy on earth.

No More Death

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Revelation 21:4

There will be no more sadness, no more mourning, no more crying, no more death, all because of what we have in Jesus Christ. The sorrow that comes from a miscarriage cannot and will not have any place with us when we are with Jesus. He will create a new Heaven and a new Earth. Therefore, we can find refuge and solace in Him, knowing that the pain of today is temporary.

God is with Us

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Isaiah 41:10

There cannot be enough emphasis or reminders that God knows our suffering and is with us always. We are not alone and never will be, for the Lord our God gives us strength. And here in this verse, He reminds us we can find strength through Him. God will lift us up above all our sadness. Study and hold tight to the Bible verses for miscarriage.

Quote from Bible verse about miscarriage Isaiah 41:10

God Holds Us Tight

“As one whom his mother comforts, so I will comfort you; you shall be comforted in Jerusalem.”

Isaiah 66:13

This final verse profoundly illustrates the comfort that mothers can find in Christ. If it is a dream to become a mother–and so easily can children imagine their mother holding them, comforting them, and reminding them that there is still hope–that same imagery can be found here with reversed roles. We, as children, are held by God. He is holding on to us, and our hearts can be made whole again and redeemed from the brokenness that has just been experienced.

All these Bible verses for miscarriage are reminders that the Lord our God is with us and holds us firm. We are in His care and can find hope (Proverbs 23:18). The loss of life, especially that of a child, can be the hardest thing a mother goes through. Yet there is comfort that as she mourns, God mourns with her.

Healing Found in Bible Verses for Miscarriage

Healing can be found in these verses; God does not want to harm, hurt, or cause sadness (Jeremiah 29:11). He does not want us to suffer. Because we are His children, and He loves us so very much. Hardship is not a punishment but something He will walk through with us.

He is just and righteous by giving us His promise and His word that He will comfort us in all our struggles and all our weaknesses. The Lord is gracious and steadfast.

When a miscarriage occurs, take comfort in all that He is. He has shown us ways to recover through the healing Bible verses for miscarriage. There is hope and healing available. Our God is holy and unmoving. And His love and comfort are unchanging and everlasting.

Additional Resources

© 2023 Andrew Tsiao. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

About the Author

Read More About:

DeathDepressionEnd of LifeGriefHealthy MarriageInfant LossMiscarriageMotherhoodPre-BornPregnancyPro-LifeStillbirthUnexpected PregnancyValue of Human Life

Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
