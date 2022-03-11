Thoughtful Miscarriage Gift Ideas

A dad responded to my inquiry, “We miscarried in 2015 with our first baby. His name was Brave. We were so devastated, and some days still find ourselves grieving even after two healthy babies and a new one about to be born. We were left with many crippling questions, and our whole world stopped.

The gift that I remember being the most memorable from people was the gift of space. I know that’s not physical or tangible, really, but we were grieving and in desperate need of the healing presence of the Lord and not the pressure of people. Especially being in ministry in the capacity that we are in, people tend to be overbearing when it comes to a crisis. But not this time. It’s like they just knew. So people gave us that space…and food.”