Dealing With Abortion Regret As Men

In a Care Net’s study, it showed that abortion is a common reality among men in the church, yet one that is rarely addressed. In fact, among 1,000 men whose partners had an abortion:

5 in 10 men were attending a Christian church at least once a month at the time of their partner’s abortion.

Only 5% spoke with anyone in the church about their decision at the time.

Among those who continued to attend church, only 45% say that anyone at their church knows.

We’ve all heard sermons that tell us we can be forgiven, no matter what the circumstances may be. Perhaps we’ve even held our breath as the pastor offers examples of what Christ can reach, wondering if our deepest struggle will make the list. If it does, we may insist that we don’t need help or deserve it. If it doesn’t, we’re left feeling it’s then too bad to even mention in church.

When it comes to the private and seldom‐mentioned topic of abortion, many men are not likely to hear, let alone embrace, an extension of grace. In the same study, 54% of men said they believe that pastors’ teachings on forgiveness don’t seem to apply to abortion (27% said they believe they could, and 19% said they don’t know). But, it’s important to note that that grace doesn’t simply disappear when it’s hard to accept, and nothing is ever too big for God.