Help Her Be Brave: Pro Tips When Facing An Unexpected Pregnancy

When I was 19, I was pregnant and unmarried. The shame and guilt that I felt were crippling.

Growing up in church, I knew to save sex until marriage, but I still messed up. My boyfriend and I loved each other so much, but we had begun looking to each other for validation instead of to God.

I believed abortion was wrong. Even as a child, I would prayerfully march outside abortion clinics with my family. If anyone ever asked me about that topic, I would adamantly say that I could not understand why someone would make a choice like that. But when I found out I was pregnant, fear took the wheel and being brave was the last thing on my mind. I convinced myself that an abortion would be the easy way out. Ryan and I would never have to tell a soul; we would never have to disappoint our families. We planned to pretend that this little “bump in life” never happened and continue going to church every Sunday.