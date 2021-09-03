Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Worthy of Love

  • By John Moore
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
worthy of love
Maïté Franchi
All children are worthy of love. This is how to help children placed through foster care feel safe, valued, and welcomed into your family.

“Anna* broke this,” our son said, holding a shattered ornament in his hand. I told him to do his best to clean it up and then ask Anna to come see my wife and me in our room.

Anna had been in our home only about an hour. Born in a country halfway around the world, she had come to the United States with her biological father a few months earlier. Not long after her arrival, she’d been placed with a family that had taught her how to speak English.

Unfortunately, this family had also shown Anna what conditional love looked like. They’d told her that if she didn’t behave properly, she would have to leave their home. Naturally, her humanity, her traumatic past and her age—she was only 6 at the time—made it impossible for her to meet their standards, and they had requested she be placed elsewhere. 

Anna had come to our home in tears. She wasn’t crying because she missed the other family, but because children aren’t designed to experience this kind of rejection. I am sure the other family’s biological children had misbehaved plenty of times. The difference was that they didn’t fear rejection. They were part of the family. Anna wasn’t. 

A few minutes after we sent our son to fetch Anna, she showed up in our doorway, petrified. Her eyes reflected her distress as she admitted breaking the ornament. Our hearts broke for her. We sensed she feared being rejected again. 

We assured Anna there was nothing she could do that would cause us to make her leave. Upon hearing those words, she physically relaxed. We hugged her and then sent her on her way to get to know her new siblings.

God used a broken ornament to help us make our new daughter feel valued and welcome. She needed to see she was not an intruder but a member of the family. Eventually we adopted her. And she’s been a part of the family for the past 15 years.

Whenever a new child is placed in a home through foster care or adoption, he or she needs to feel safe, welcome and part of the family, especially if that child has experienced trauma. Here are ways other parents have welcomed children into their homes:

Unrushed, Day by Day

As adoptive parents through foster care, my husband and I strived to create a calm environment for our children. I had to learn to take panic-filled kids in my arms until they felt connected and safe. Time stood still as we rocked together. I waited with them for as long as it took. I told them it was OK to cry, and sometimes they did. Other times we sat in silence.

As I helped my children identify their feelings, repeating what I heard, their countenances brightened. Whether they were feeling scared, worried, nervous, alone or hungry, responding to them with understanding gave voice to their feelings of undiscovered or buried pain. As I created a safe place where trusting me was possible, they learned that my love was genuine.

I’ve realized that my children don’t need me to save them from all their past traumas or fears. They need me to walk with them, unrushed, day by day. Doing that affirms their place in my world. 

—Kelly D. McManus 

The Gift of Space

What my young ones need most is space. Space to process. Space to feel. Sometimes they just need my husband and me to ignore the stares and comments that show up when they can’t hold themselves together any longer.

Some of the emotions they’ve held inside are more powerful than many adults will ever face. Regardless of the pain they’ve already endured, being taken from one family and placed with another is traumatic—even if it someday leads to healing, even if it assures safety, even if their lives improve.

It’s not uncommon to find me sitting in the middle of a grocery aisle holding my boy when the experience is just too much for him. Christmas sometimes means ignoring the new toys for a day or so until he is ready to play with them. At a large dinner with extended family, it might mean that we excuse him from the table and let him sit quietly in the next room. On vacations, it means keeping his routine as close to normal as possible. We teach manners on quiet, normal days and expect less of him on special occasions. 

No matter how much better things may seem, children still have memories and questions about their lives before. Every tradition feels new: the foods, smells, voices, routines, love. So as parents, we show them that no matter how overwhelmed they feel, they are loved. 

—Shandy Hodsdon 

Embrace Humility

One of the best things my husband and I did to prepare for opening our hearts and our home to foster children was not being afraid of the messes of life. We never expect perfection or instant results. Every day we remind our kids that they are safe, valued, loved and a vital part of our family. This is harder than it sounds because kids in foster care have had too many rugs ripped from beneath them. Every day we reassure our children that we can do hard things together, that because of God we hope big, and we believe the pain and fear of uncertainty won’t always plague them.

We also try to model a healthy marriage and demonstrate humility. Indeed, we notice less fear among our children when we show them that while married life has bumps and misunderstandings, a husband and wife can still come together in love no matter what. My husband and I humble ourselves in front of the kids, apologizing to each other and making up where they can see us. We try to treat them the same way, asking for forgiveness when we fail.

Our children need to see disagreements that don’t end in abuse or unsafe behavior. Allowing kids into the process of working through conflict, hurt feelings and differing perspectives builds reassurance and trust. And the best way to demonstrate that is to never hold back on love. 

—Kara N. Young 

Honoring Memories

We learned early on in foster parenting to treat every child who came into our home, whether for days or months, the same way we treat all of our children. For example, if you never buy used clothes for your children, don’t do that for foster children.

I also learned to make a memory life book for every child who lives with us, documenting the child’s history and time with our family. So many children who spend time in foster care lose track of those years. No mementos, no photos, no memories. If we are called to love and care for these children, that includes helping them preserve their past.

We adopted our fourth and fifth foster placements. When they were with us only a few months, they were diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome and some developmental delays. I was angry. How could anyone do that to a baby? How unfair! Sessions with a therapist and lots of prayer helped me work through forgiving their mother. Eventually she and I became friends, and today we share the children we both love.

I’ve also learned to listen. My children shut down if I talk too much. Sometimes it’s just a matter of extending grace and unconditional love. It isn’t always easy, but it’s exactly what God does for us. 

—Tricia Couffer

Preparing Your Welcome

Be intentional about creating a welcoming environment for a new child in your family: 

  • Establish and maintain routines that are unique to your family. When a new child arrives, include him or her in those routines right away. That will make him or her feel like an insider more quickly and will create a sense of belonging.
  • Talk to your children about things they can do to make your new child feel welcome, such as sharing toys, picking out movies and TV shows to watch together and introducing him or her to friends. Make sure your children do not see this as something imposed on them by Mom and Dad (which they will possibly grow to resent), but rather something the whole family is doing for the benefit of the new child and in obedience to God’s call to love our neighbors as ourselves.
  • Talk to your parents, siblings, extended family and close friends in advance and ask them to treat this child the same way they do your other children. 
  • If possible, talk to the child’s social worker before the placement is finalized. Find out what your child likes (food, restaurants, clothes, music, etc.), and then try to accommodate as you’re able.
  • Give your new child chores, just as you do with your other children. That will help him or her take responsibility for being part of your household.
  • As you’re able, build relationships with your child’s siblings and extended family, treating them as part of your extended family. The child needs you to adopt an “us” mindset rather than an “us and them” mindset. 
  • Honor your child’s birth parents by speaking of them in respectful terms. Exhibit grace and compassion. Do not vilify them. At the same time, give the child freedom and a listening ear to process his or her feelings honestly and openly, without judgment from you.
  • Introduce your new child by name to your friends, neighbors, family, church family and others in your life. Be careful not to saddle your child with the foster label. 

Children placed in your home for foster care and adoption have often experienced considerable trauma and great loss. Their lives have been upended, and they often feel unworthy of love. They may think they are one wrong move away from another rejection.

If they are to heal from their trauma and loss, they need to feel safe, secure, accepted, wanted, valued, treasured and loved. They want to feel just as we do in our relationship with our heavenly Father, who adopted and welcomed us into His family. Your demonstration of love can point them to Him.

*Not her real name

Copyright © 2021 Johnston Moore. Used by permission. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Foster CarePro-LifeWait No More

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin
Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 5: It’s Going to be Amazing!

After a couple has chosen life, hear the heartwarming stories of children that culture would have cast aside, yet are making tremendous impacts in their communities. Whether the diagnosis was adverse or the circumstances were difficult, these stories will inspire you to come along side of families who have chosen life!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 4: Sometimes the Choice is Hard

Hear real life stories of parents who have made the decision to choose life even though the circumstances were overwhelming. You’ll see why “ALL” life is precious to God and why choosing life is always the right decision!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 6: Families Helping Families!

So, after all you’ve seen through the SeeLife ‘21 Episodic journey; what can you do now? We’ll share how you can partner with some amazing organizations that are making significant impacts in the pro-life movement! You want to Celebrate Life!

Previous Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 3: The Power of a Picture

Have you ever wondered what a baby looked like in the womb? With today’s technology, Moms and Dads can see the baby’s heartbeat, facial expressions, and movements! You’ll find out why more women choose life once they hear their baby’s heartbeat and realize it’s a real living human!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 2: Heroes Providing Hope

Discover the amazing work our PRC’s Directors, Nurses, and Volunteers are making in their communities! You’ll see firsthand testimonies of a PRC in action, and that there are other options outside of abortions! You’ll also discover how your family can support your local PRC!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!