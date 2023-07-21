Personality Type: Leader

Leaders are bold, driven, and decisive personalities. You appreciate recognition, loyalty, competence, and honesty.
Congratulations, you’re a Leader!
Leaders are bold, driven, and decisive personalities. You are direct and assertive. You may not be as concerned about what other people think of you as compared to the other personality types. Also, you are goal-oriented and a “fixer.”
Leaders appreciate recognition, loyalty, competence, and honesty.
Head
Strengths, Weaknesses, and Motivators
Strengths
- Adventurous
- Visionary
- Willing to take charge
Weaknesses
- Can desire to control everything and everyone
- Tendency to run over others emotionally
- Patience
Motivators
- Competition
- Opportunity for mastery
- Challenges
Heart
How can Leaders relate to…
Thinkers
- Show Thinkers you value them by coming to them with organization in mind
- Make sure to slow down to let them think
- Be aware that Thinkers are more task-focused
Talkers
- Show Talkers you value them by taking turns listening and hearing opinions
- Learn to make work fun
- Be aware that Talkers are more relationship-focused
Peacemakers
- Show Peacemakers you value them by learning to draw out their strengths and opinions
- Have patience
- Be aware that Peacemakers are more relationship-focused
The other personality types
Hands
Navigating personality differences at home
Take some time to learn about the personalities of people around you. The goal is for your family to take the frustration that can come from different personalities and turn it into understanding how different personalities can benefit each other.
Find out more on how you can use this knowledge to help navigate personality differences in your home!