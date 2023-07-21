Personality Type: Leader

Leaders are bold, driven, and decisive personalities. You appreciate recognition, loyalty, competence, and honesty.

Congratulations, you’re a Leader!

Leaders are bold, driven, and decisive personalities. You are direct and assertive. You may not be as concerned about what other people think of you as compared to the other personality types. Also, you are goal-oriented and a “fixer.”

Leaders appreciate recognition, loyalty, competence, and honesty.

Head

Strengths, Weaknesses, and Motivators

Strengths

Adventurous

Visionary

Willing to take charge

Weaknesses

Can desire to control everything and everyone

Tendency to run over others emotionally

Patience

Motivators

Competition

Opportunity for mastery

Challenges

Heart

How can Leaders relate to…

Thinkers

Show Thinkers you value them by coming to them with organization in mind

Make sure to slow down to let them think

Be aware that Thinkers are more task-focused

Talkers

Show Talkers you value them by taking turns listening and hearing opinions

Learn to make work fun

Be aware that Talkers are more relationship-focused

Peacemakers

Show Peacemakers you value them by learning to draw out their strengths and opinions

Have patience

Be aware that Peacemakers are more relationship-focused

The other personality types

Hands

Navigating personality differences at home

Take some time to learn about the personalities of people around you. The goal is for your family to take the frustration that can come from different personalities and turn it into understanding how different personalities can benefit each other.

Find out more on how you can use this knowledge to help navigate personality differences in your home!