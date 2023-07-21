Personality Type: Thinker

Thinkers are focused, analytical, and artistic personalities. Thinkers appreciate respect, organization, and being understood and listened to.
Congratulations, you’re a Thinker! Thinkers are focused, analytical, and artistic personalities. You pursue excellence and perfection. More than the other personality types, you are a rule-follower. You are a scheduler and a list-maker.
Head
Strengths, Weaknesses, and Motivators
Strengths
- Analytical
- Dependable
- Creates order and structure
Weaknesses
- Can become overly critical of self and others
- Inflexible
- Obsessive
Motivators
- Structure
- Challenges
- Control
Heart
How can Thinkers relate to…
Leaders
- Prepare ahead of time
- Be open and honest
- Be aware that Leaders are more task-focused
Talkers
- Show Talkers you value them by allowing for some creativity and disorganization
- Learn how to be more optimistic
- Be aware that Talkers are more relationship-focused
Peacemakers
- Show Peacemakers you value them by allowing for imperfection
- Work together to be decisive
- Be aware that Peacemakers are more relationship-focused
The other personality types
Check out the other three personality types (Leader, Peacemaker, and Talker) to see their strengths, motivators, and how you can navigate personality differences.
Hands
Navigating personality differences at home
Take some time to learn about the personalities of people around you. The goal is for your family to take the frustration that can come from different personalities and turn it into understanding how different personalities can benefit each other.
Find out more on how you can use this knowledge to help navigate personality differences in your home!