Personality Type: Thinker

Thinkers are focused, analytical, and artistic personalities. Thinkers appreciate respect, organization, and being understood and listened to.

Congratulations, you’re a Thinker!

Congratulations, you’re a Thinker! Thinkers are focused, analytical, and artistic personalities. You pursue excellence and perfection. More than the other personality types, you are a rule-follower. You are a scheduler and a list-maker.

Thinkers appreciate respect, organization, and being understood and listened to.

Head

Strengths, Weaknesses, and Motivators

Strengths
  • Analytical
  • Dependable
  • Creates order and structure
Weaknesses
  • Can become overly critical of self and others
  • Inflexible
  • Obsessive
Motivators
  • Structure
  • Challenges
  • Control

Heart

How can Thinkers relate to…

Leaders
  • Prepare ahead of time
  • Be open and honest
  • Be aware that Leaders are more task-focused
Talkers
  • Show Talkers you value them by allowing for some creativity and disorganization
  • Learn how to be more optimistic
  • Be aware that Talkers are more relationship-focused
Peacemakers
  • Show Peacemakers you value them by allowing for imperfection
  • Work together to be decisive
  • Be aware that Peacemakers are more relationship-focused

The other personality types

peacemaker icon
talker icon

Check out the other three personality types (LeaderPeacemaker, and Talker) to see their strengths, motivators, and how you can navigate personality differences.

Hands

Navigating personality differences at home

Take some time to learn about the personalities of people around you. The goal is for your family to take the frustration that can come from different personalities and turn it into understanding how different personalities can benefit each other.

Find out more on how you can use this knowledge to help navigate personality differences in your home!

Bret Eckelberry

Bret Eckelberry is a freelance writer with experience in program management, business analysis, and design. He loves talking about kayaking, fishing, and football. Bret and his wife live in Colorado and enjoy the mountain views!

