Personality Type: Thinker

Congratulations, you’re a Thinker!

Congratulations, you’re a Thinker! Thinkers are focused, analytical, and artistic personalities. You pursue excellence and perfection. More than the other personality types, you are a rule-follower. You are a scheduler and a list-maker.

Head

Strengths, Weaknesses, and Motivators

Strengths

Analytical

Dependable

Creates order and structure

Weaknesses

Can become overly critical of self and others

Inflexible

Obsessive

Motivators

Structure

Challenges

Control

Heart

How can Thinkers relate to…

Leaders

Prepare ahead of time

Be open and honest

Be aware that Leaders are more task-focused

Talkers

Show Talkers you value them by allowing for some creativity and disorganization

Learn how to be more optimistic

Be aware that Talkers are more relationship-focused

Peacemakers

Show Peacemakers you value them by allowing for imperfection

Work together to be decisive

Be aware that Peacemakers are more relationship-focused

Hands

Navigating personality differences at home

Take some time to learn about the personalities of people around you. The goal is for your family to take the frustration that can come from different personalities and turn it into understanding how different personalities can benefit each other.

Find out more on how you can use this knowledge to help navigate personality differences in your home!