Personality Type: Peacemaker

Congratulations, you’re a Peacemaker!

Congratulations, you’re a Peacemaker! Peacemakers are friendly, steady, and loyal personalities. You pursue peace and intimacy. You tend to be more easily pleased than the other personality types. Additionally, you are a listener and a team player.

Head

Strengths, Weaknesses, and Motivators

Strengths

Reliable

Compassionate

Willing to work for the good of a group

Weaknesses

Tendency to procrastinate

Handling conflict

Trying too hard to make everyone happy

Motivators

Quality time

Harmony

Relaxation

Heart

How can Peacemakers relate to…

Leaders

Show Leaders you value them by being decisive and engaged

Make sure to articulate your opinions and convictions

Be aware that Leaders are more task-focused

Thinkers

Show Thinkers you value them by planning ahead and being prepared

Don’t say yes to just make everyone happy

Be aware that Thinkers are more task-focused

Talkers

Show Talkers you value them by engaging in conversation

Participate in playfulness and fun

Be aware that Talkers are more relationship-focused

The other personality types

Check out the other three personality types (Leader, Thinker, and Talker) to see their strengths, motivators, and how you can navigate personality differences.

Hands

Navigating personality differences at home

Take some time to learn about the personalities of people around you. The goal is for your family to take the frustration that can come from different personalities and turn it into understanding how different personalities can benefit each other.

Find out more on how you can use this knowledge to help navigate personality differences in your home!