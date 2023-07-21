Personality Type: Peacemaker

Peacemakers are friendly, steady, and loyal personalities. Peacemakers appreciate encouragement, patience, and unity.

Congratulations, you’re a Peacemaker!

Congratulations, you’re a Peacemaker! Peacemakers are friendly, steady, and loyal personalities. You pursue peace and intimacy. You tend to be more easily pleased than the other personality types. Additionally, you are a listener and a team player.

Head

Strengths, Weaknesses, and Motivators

Strengths
  • Reliable
  • Compassionate
  • Willing to work for the good of a group
Weaknesses
  • Tendency to procrastinate
  • Handling conflict
  • Trying too hard to make everyone happy
Motivators
  • Quality time
  • Harmony
  • Relaxation

Heart

How can Peacemakers relate to…

Leaders
  • Show Leaders you value them by being decisive and engaged
  • Make sure to articulate your opinions and convictions
  • Be aware that Leaders are more task-focused
Thinkers
  • Show Thinkers you value them by planning ahead and being prepared
  • Don’t say yes to just make everyone happy
  • Be aware that Thinkers are more task-focused
Talkers
  • Show Talkers you value them by engaging in conversation
  • Participate in playfulness and fun
  • Be aware that Talkers are more relationship-focused

The other personality types

talker icon

Check out the other three personality types (LeaderThinker, and Talker) to see their strengths, motivators, and how you can navigate personality differences.

Hands

Navigating personality differences at home

Take some time to learn about the personalities of people around you. The goal is for your family to take the frustration that can come from different personalities and turn it into understanding how different personalities can benefit each other.

Find out more on how you can use this knowledge to help navigate personality differences in your home!

Author Section

Bret Eckelberry

Bret Eckelberry is a freelance writer with experience in program management, business analysis, and design. He loves talking about kayaking, fishing, and football. Bret and his wife live in Colorado and enjoy the mountain views!

