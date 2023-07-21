Personality Type: Talker

Talkers are spontaneous, charming, and warm personalities. Talkers appreciate teamwork, fun, and acceptance.

Congratulations, you’re a Talker!

Congratulations, you’re a Talker! Talkers are spontaneous, charming, and warm personalities. You pursue fun and acceptance. You tend to be more naturally optimistic than the other personality types. Also, you enjoy being with people and are a motivator.

Talkers appreciate respect, organization, and being understood and listened to.

Head

Strengths, Weaknesses, and Motivators

Strengths
  • Adaptable
  • Inviting
  • Makes connections with many people
Weaknesses
  • Can easily become distracted from a task
  • Disorganization
  • Maintaining boundaries
Motivators
  • Curiosity
  • Fun and laughter
  • Cooperation

Heart

How can Talkers relate to…

Leaders
  • Show Leaders you value them by being focused
  • Come ready to work/compete
  • Be aware that Leaders are more task-focused
Thinkers
  • Show Thinkers you value them by paying attention to the details
  • Respect the rules
  • Be aware that Thinkers are more task-focused
Peacemakers
  • Show Peacemakers you value them by taking time to listen
  • Bring authenticity
  • Be aware that Peacemakers are more relationship-focused

The other personality types

peacemaker icon

Check out the other three personality types (LeaderThinker, and Peacemaker) to see their strengths, motivators, and how you can navigate personality differences.

Hands

Navigating personality differences at home

Take some time to learn about the personalities of people around you. The goal is for your family to take the frustration that can come from different personalities and turn it into understanding how different personalities can benefit each other.

Find out more on how you can use this knowledge to help navigate personality differences in your home!

Author Section

Bret Eckelberry

Bret Eckelberry is a freelance writer with experience in program management, business analysis, and design. He loves talking about kayaking, fishing, and football. Bret and his wife live in Colorado and enjoy the mountain views!

