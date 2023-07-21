Personality Type: Talker

Talkers are spontaneous, charming, and warm personalities. Talkers appreciate teamwork, fun, and acceptance.

Congratulations, you’re a Talker!

Congratulations, you’re a Talker! Talkers are spontaneous, charming, and warm personalities. You pursue fun and acceptance. You tend to be more naturally optimistic than the other personality types. Also, you enjoy being with people and are a motivator.

Talkers appreciate respect, organization, and being understood and listened to.

Strengths, Weaknesses, and Motivators

Strengths

Adaptable

Inviting

Makes connections with many people

Weaknesses

Can easily become distracted from a task

Disorganization

Maintaining boundaries

Motivators

Curiosity

Fun and laughter

Cooperation

How can Talkers relate to…

Leaders

Show Leaders you value them by being focused

Come ready to work/compete

Be aware that Leaders are more task-focused

Thinkers

Show Thinkers you value them by paying attention to the details

Respect the rules

Be aware that Thinkers are more task-focused

Peacemakers

Show Peacemakers you value them by taking time to listen

Bring authenticity

Be aware that Peacemakers are more relationship-focused

The other personality types

Navigating personality differences at home

Take some time to learn about the personalities of people around you. The goal is for your family to take the frustration that can come from different personalities and turn it into understanding how different personalities can benefit each other.

Find out more on how you can use this knowledge to help navigate personality differences in your home!