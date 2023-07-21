Personality Type: Talker

Talkers are spontaneous, charming, and warm personalities. Talkers appreciate teamwork, fun, and acceptance.
Congratulations, you’re a Talker! Talkers are spontaneous, charming, and warm personalities. You pursue fun and acceptance. You tend to be more naturally optimistic than the other personality types. Also, you enjoy being with people and are a motivator.
Talkers appreciate respect, organization, and being understood and listened to.
Head
Strengths, Weaknesses, and Motivators
Strengths
- Adaptable
- Inviting
- Makes connections with many people
Weaknesses
- Can easily become distracted from a task
- Disorganization
- Maintaining boundaries
Motivators
- Curiosity
- Fun and laughter
- Cooperation
Heart
How can Talkers relate to…
Leaders
- Show Leaders you value them by being focused
- Come ready to work/compete
- Be aware that Leaders are more task-focused
Thinkers
- Show Thinkers you value them by paying attention to the details
- Respect the rules
- Be aware that Thinkers are more task-focused
Peacemakers
- Show Peacemakers you value them by taking time to listen
- Bring authenticity
- Be aware that Peacemakers are more relationship-focused
Hands
Navigating personality differences at home
Take some time to learn about the personalities of people around you. The goal is for your family to take the frustration that can come from different personalities and turn it into understanding how different personalities can benefit each other.
