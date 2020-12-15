Return to Main Focus on the Family Site

Gifts of Lasting Income
Gifts of Lasting Income
Donor Advised Funds
Non-Cash Gifts
Gifts of Business and Real Estate

CARES Act: Learn how you can give MORE.

How does the legislation impact your giving for 2020?

In response to the financial impact COVID-19 has had on the U.S. economy, Congress passed legislation on March 27, 2020 to help alleviate some burdens for families and businesses. Aside from direct payments to families, protection programs, and various forms of stimulus, Congress included beneficial provisions to help families save on taxes when they support their church, favorite ministry and other eligible non-profits.  

Under normal tax code, if a taxpayer itemizes, they can donate CASH up to 60% of their Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) in a calendar year. However, the CARES Act allows taxpayers, for 2020 only, to donate CASH up to 100% of their AGI. This means a giver could potentially avoid paying any Federal Income tax in 2020 based on their giving and maximized deductions.  

Additionally, corporations also saw an increase in giving potential from 10% of income to 25% of income, for 2020 only. These increased limits may be beneficial for corporations who had steady income through the year or for those companies who want to take advantage of deducting against their current income to make a kingdom impact through the ministries they support.  

Lastly, for individual taxpayers, the CARES Act provided an incentive for givers who don’t itemize their tax deductions. For those who fall below the standard deduction but still wish to receive tax benefits from their giving, can benefit from an above-the-line deduction of $300 per household for 2020 only. 

With the end of the year fast-approaching, please call our experienced Planned Giving team to discuss how the CARES Act may help you plan your giving before this special provision expires on December 31, 2020. 

Contact us at 800-782-8227  -or-  [email protected]

Focus on the Family does not provide legal, tax, financial or other professional advice. You should consult professional advisors concerning the legal, tax, or financial consequences of your charitable activities. 

© 2020 Focus on the Family

Contact the Planned Giving Team

We’re here to help navigate those unique questions regarding your estate.

Have a Question?

Fill out the form below to send us a message or to request a free 30-minute consultation to discuss your personal situation. We're happy to help.

How to Reach Us

To speak with one of our planned giving specialist, schedule a consultation, request resources, or inquire about general information contact us at the number below.

800-782-8227

Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm MST

[email protected]

Planned Giving Department

Focus on the Family
Attn: Planned Giving
8605 Explorer Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Map It

Tax Information

TAX ID#: 95-3188150
IRS Tax Determination Letter

How to Reach Us

Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

You May Also Like
Resources

Tax Act of 2017

Charitable Giving becomes the beneficial variable you can control. It’s here. And, it will likely impact all of us. But for those who like to give, The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 can bring many new opportunities to give more and give more wisely. As the 2018 year

Read More »
July 7, 2018
A Planned Giving Consultant smiles while speaking with grandparents and their grandchild
Resources

The SECURE Act

How have changes to IRAs impacted you? Over 63% of all households have retirement accounts with an estimated $9.5 trillion in Individual Retirement Accounts. For many families, this is the primary savings plan for their retirement years. In December 2019, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act (SECURE)

Read More »
July 7, 2019
Grandmother hands young grandson money while mother watches, smiling
Donor Advised Funds

Donor-Advised Funds: Are they right for you?

The Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) is the fastest-growing charitable vehicle in the United States today because it offers excellent tax saving options, great flexibility, and complete anonymity. This tool is also great for turning complex assets, such as real estate, business interests, or oil & gas, into tax-efficient funding for your

Read More »
July 7, 2018
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram