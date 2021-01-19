Return to Main Focus on the Family Site

Gifts of Lasting Income
Gifts of Lasting Income
Donor Advised Funds
Non-Cash Gifts
Gifts of Business and Real Estate

Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021

Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021: How does it impact your giving this year?

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was signed into law in December 2020, provided an additional injection of stimulus into the economy, including relief for businesses and non-profits. There were also specific provisions that were extended from the CARES Act of March 2020 for those who support their favorite charities.

Specifically, the 3 provisions that may impact your giving through the end of calendar year 2021 include:

1. You may deduct cash donations up to 100% of adjusted gross income through December 31, 2021, if you itemize your deductions. The CARES Act provision for cash donations was set to expire on December 31, 2020 but has been extended. The limit for cash contributions was 60% of adjusted gross income prior to both Acts being passed, which may increase the opportunity to give more this year to help offset income.

2. For those who do not itemize, the above-the-line deduction was extended through December 31, 2021 as well, with an added boost. Non-itemizers can now deduct $300 per filer ($600 for Joint filers) as an above-the-line deduction. This is an increase from the CARES act which was limited to a $300 deduction per tax return, including joint filers.

3. The Consolidated Appropriations Act also extended giving incentives for corporations as well. Through 2021, corporations can give up to 25% of their taxable income through cash donations or food inventory. This is an increase from the 10% deduction allowed against taxable income prior to these Acts being passed.

The Focus on the Family Planned Giving team is here to help you discover how you can maximize your giving in a tax-savvy way.

Call today to speak with one of our experienced team members to find out if the Consolidated Appropriation Act 2021 can benefit you.

800-782-8227 or email at [email protected]

Contact the Planned Giving Team

We’re here to help navigate those unique questions regarding your estate.

Have a Question?

Fill out the form below to send us a message or to request a free 30-minute consultation to discuss your personal situation. We're happy to help.

How to Reach Us

To speak with one of our planned giving specialist, schedule a consultation, request resources, or inquire about general information contact us at the number below.

800-782-8227

Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm MST

[email protected]

Planned Giving Department

Focus on the Family
Attn: Planned Giving
8605 Explorer Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Map It

Tax Information

TAX ID#: 95-3188150
IRS Tax Determination Letter

How to Reach Us

Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

You May Also Like
Resources

Tax Act of 2017

Charitable Giving becomes the beneficial variable you can control. It’s here. And, it will likely impact all of us. But for those who like to give, The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 can bring many new opportunities to give more and give more wisely. As the 2018 year

Read More »
July 7, 2018
A Planned Giving Consultant smiles while speaking with grandparents and their grandchild
Resources

The SECURE Act

How have changes to IRAs impacted you? Over 63% of all households have retirement accounts with an estimated $9.5 trillion in Individual Retirement Accounts. For many families, this is the primary savings plan for their retirement years. In December 2019, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act (SECURE)

Read More »
July 7, 2019
Grandmother hands young grandson money while mother watches, smiling
Donor Advised Funds

Donor-Advised Funds: Are they right for you?

The Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) is the fastest-growing charitable vehicle in the United States today because it offers excellent tax saving options, great flexibility, and complete anonymity. This tool is also great for turning complex assets, such as real estate, business interests, or oil & gas, into tax-efficient funding for your

Read More »
July 7, 2018
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram