Gifts of Lasting Income
Gifts of Lasting Income
Donor Advised Funds
Non-Cash Gifts
Gifts of Business and Real Estate

Gifts of Insurance

A gift of your life insurance policy is an excellent way to make a gift to Focus on the Family. If you have a life insurance policy that has outlasted its original purpose, consider making a gift of your insurance policy to Focus on the Family. For example, you may have purchased a policy to provide for minor children and they are now financially independent adults.

Benefits of gifts of life insurance

  • Receive a charitable income tax deduction
  • If Focus on the Family retains the policy to maturity, you can receive additional tax deductions by making annual gifts so that we can pay the premiums
  • If Focus on the Family cashes in the policy, you will be able to see firsthand how your gift supports our charitable work
  • If we retain the policy to maturity, or you name us as a beneficiary, once the policy matures, the proceeds of your policy will be paid to our organization so that we can use the proceeds to further our charitable work

How to make a gift of life insurance

To make a gift of life insurance, please contact your life insurance provider, request a beneficiary designation form from the insurer and include Focus on the Family as the beneficiary of your policy.

You can also designate Focus on the Family as a partial, full or contingent beneficiary of your life insurance policy. You will continue to own and can make use of the policy during your lifetime. Your estate may benefit from an estate tax charitable deduction.

Your deduction for the gift of life insurance will depend on whether the policy has increased in value above the premiums and whether the policy is paid up or there are remaining payments to be made.

Contact us

If you have any questions about making a gift of a life insurance policy, please contact us. We would be happy to answer questions that you have.

Please let us know if you have already named us as a beneficiary of your life insurance policy. We would like to thank you and recognize you for your gift.

Contact the Planned Giving Team

We’re here to help navigate those unique questions regarding your estate.

Have a Question?

Fill out the form below to send us a message or to request a free 30-minute consultation to discuss your personal situation. We're happy to help.

How to Reach Us

To speak with one of our planned giving specialist, schedule a consultation, request resources, or inquire about general information contact us at the number below.

800-782-8227

Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm MST

[email protected]

Planned Giving Department

Focus on the Family
Attn: Planned Giving
8605 Explorer Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Map It

Tax Information

TAX ID#: 95-3188150
IRS Tax Determination Letter

How to Reach Us

