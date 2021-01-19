Gifts of Insurance

A gift of your life insurance policy is an excellent way to make a gift to Focus on the Family. If you have a life insurance policy that has outlasted its original purpose, consider making a gift of your insurance policy to Focus on the Family. For example, you may have purchased a policy to provide for minor children and they are now financially independent adults.

Benefits of gifts of life insurance

Receive a charitable income tax deduction

If Focus on the Family retains the policy to maturity, you can receive additional tax deductions by making annual gifts so that we can pay the premiums

If Focus on the Family cashes in the policy, you will be able to see firsthand how your gift supports our charitable work

If we retain the policy to maturity, or you name us as a beneficiary, once the policy matures, the proceeds of your policy will be paid to our organization so that we can use the proceeds to further our charitable work

How to make a gift of life insurance

To make a gift of life insurance, please contact your life insurance provider, request a beneficiary designation form from the insurer and include Focus on the Family as the beneficiary of your policy.

You can also designate Focus on the Family as a partial, full or contingent beneficiary of your life insurance policy. You will continue to own and can make use of the policy during your lifetime. Your estate may benefit from an estate tax charitable deduction.

Your deduction for the gift of life insurance will depend on whether the policy has increased in value above the premiums and whether the policy is paid up or there are remaining payments to be made.

If you have any questions about making a gift of a life insurance policy, please contact us. We would be happy to answer questions that you have.

Please let us know if you have already named us as a beneficiary of your life insurance policy. We would like to thank you and recognize you for your gift.